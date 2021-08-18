Cancer Expert Now Ranks No. 333 as Inc. Magazine Reveals Their Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies - the Inc. 5000

Morristown, NJ August 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Inc. magazine revealed today that Cancer Expert Now (CEN) is No. 333 on its annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment - its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“The fact that we’re recognized as one of Inc.’s fastest growing companies is a testament to the investment in what we do and the value we provide. We’re delighted that we are ranked #333 overall and No. 41 of the 371 companies in healthcare. What we are offering through Cancer Expert Now is extremely innovative and valuable to our stakeholders. Our mission of educating clinicians, patients, and colleagues in the life sciences industry is coming to fruition. Our groundbreaking services have translated into this tremendous growth,” said Dr. Sanjiv Agarwala, Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder of CEN.

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the Inc. 5000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

“Every day, nearly 5,000 people in the US are told for the first time they have cancer. People are scared and are desperate for information. Our inclusion into the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies is a testament to our mission... the promise of delivering to patients and their families. Being in the top 500 overall is an incredible honor for our entire CEN team who work tirelessly for our clients and partners. To be ranked 333rd highlights the tremendous value we are bringing to all stakeholders involved,” said Jeff Meehan, Co-Founder and CEO of Cancer Expert Now.

“We're so excited to be recognized as one of the Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies. This achievement is directly attributed to the partnerships we’ve established with life sciences companies, group health plans, employers, and leading medical experts around the world. I’m so proud of the hard-working people on our rapidly expanding team that make it happen every day. An amazing year of growth, and an even bigger one ahead!” said Bruce Johnson, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer of Cancer Expert Now.

Cancer Expert Now offers users access to a diverse array of digital services which aim to provide rapid consultation assistance when they need it most. Together, we are closing the gap in cancer care by allowing patients, experts, and life sciences executives worldwide access to clinical expertise and strategic decision support.

“The pace of change in cancer treatment is expediting at a rate the world has never witnessed before. When we started the company, we set out to alter and accelerate the pace at which the dissemination of knowledge is delivered to all stakeholders involved. To be included in this list is an incredibly satisfying honor to the critically important work we are doing,” said Jeff Meehan, Co-Founder and CEO of Cancer Expert Now.

About Cancer Expert Now (CEN):

Cancer Expert Now’s global, on-demand platform connects patients, practicing oncologists, and pharmaceutical executives to the world’s leading experts in oncology, in real time, to discuss topics such as current disease challenges, prognosis, treatment plans, recent literature, and global clinical findings.

Cancer Expert Now is headquartered in Morristown, NJ and was established in 2015.

Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent - not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year’s Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

