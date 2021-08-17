MAREA Presents Tom Bonner, Manager of State Government Affairs at PECO Electric: Tuesday, August 31, 2021 (Virtual Event)

Electric Vehicle Infrastructure: Bringing That Charging Station to a Corner Near You

Kutztown, PA August 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- While we search for that cool, affordable electric vehicle, how will we keep it charged at home, at work, or on shopping and road trips? The Mid Atlantic Renewable Energy Association (MAREA) is sponsoring a presentation by Tom Bonner, Manager of State Government Affairs at PECO Electric. Join them as Mr. Bonner shares what charging infrastructure is needed and what is being done to enable and install that infrastructure so that you can refuel your electrons where and when you need them.

Tom Bonner and PECO Electric are on the front lines of planning and installing electric charging infrastructure in southeastern Pennsylvania with several programs to encourage electric vehicle use. You might be surprised to learn the many concerns to address electric charging and its availability to our diverse population. Join them for a live video conference by visiting and registering from the MAREA home page, themarea.org.

The presentation will be on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 7:00 PM ET. Bring your charged-up questions and learn about the back office of electric vehicles.

About Tom Bonner

Tom Bonner serves as Manager, State Government Affairs for PECO, with primary responsibility for analyzing the impact of federal, state and local policy challenges on the company and leading internal teams to develop climate and clean energy policy and business solutions. During his time with PECO, Mr. Bonner has focused on both policies and programs advancing new technologies, including serving as the lead author of PECO’s successful $200 million Smart Grid Investment Grant application with the U.S. Department of Energy. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Eastern PA Alliance for Clean Transportation.

About the Mid Atlantic Renewable Energy Association

The Mid-Atlantic Renewable Energy Association (MAREA) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, dedicated to educating and engaging the public and advocating for renewable energy production, energy efficiency and sustainable living. MAREA was formed in April 2005 to take positive action by promoting solutions and actions that individuals, businesses and groups could implement on a local and regional basis. Each month, MAREA presents speakers who are experts in their fields of renewable energy or sustainability.

Contact Information:

Mid Atlantic Renewable Energy Association

Tom Kerchner

610-763-6361

https://themarea.org

