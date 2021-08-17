Quality Contact Solutions Receives SOC 2 Type 1 Certification

This rigorous certification demonstrates Quality Contact Solutions' ongoing commitment to safeguarding client data.

Aurora, NE August 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Quality Contact Solutions, Inc. (QCS), a leading outsource call center and telemarketing company, today announced that it is now officially SOC 2 Type 1 and HIPAA certified. The SOC 2 Type 1 and HIPAA certification report prepared by A-LIGN ASSURANCE, a leading cybersecurity and compliance professional services firm, affirms the company’s information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the SOC 2 and HIPAA standards for security, availability, and confidentiality.

“At QCS, our priority has always been to protect our clients’ data and implement the highest security and privacy measures available. Our SOC 2 Type I and HIPAA certification demonstrate our continued commitment,” stated Angela Garfinkel, President & Founder of Quality Contact Solutions. “Having a respected third party confirm the strength of our systems validates our efforts.”

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 examination is designed for organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, by ensuring the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company’s infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures, and operations have been formally reviewed.

The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) defines policies, procedures, and processes required to protect electronically protected health information (ePHI). As the regulatory oversight related to HIPAA increases, healthcare providers and their business associates like QCS must ensure compliance on an ongoing basis.

Quality Contact Solutions expects to achieve SOC 2 Type 2 certification by the end of November 2021.

A copy of the SOC 2 Type 1 and HIPAA certification is available to clients and prospective clients on demand.

About QCS

Quality Contact Solutions (QCS) is a certified woman-owned business enterprise and an industry leader in call center and telemarketing services solutions, including B2B and B2C programs. QCS offers many telemarketing services, including outsourced sales, upselling, cross-selling, surveys, lead generation, sales lead qualification, appointment setting, inside sales, and inbound customer service. In addition, the QCS expertise provides turnkey outsourced call center services that augment sales and marketing programs across various industries. For more information, visit www.qualitycontactsolutions.com

About A-LIGN

A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider approach as a HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, Qualified Security Assessor Company, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701, and ISO 22301 Certification Body, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, accredited CMMC C3PAO and licensed CPA firm. Working with small businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN experts and its proprietary compliance management platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience. For more information, visit www.A-LIGN.com.

