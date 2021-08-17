The Achievement Initiative Wins 2021 Hottest EdTech Award

El Dorado Hills, CA August 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- School Innovations & Achievement (SI&A), makers of the multi-tiered attendance management software and service program The Achievement Initiative, today announced that CIOReview Magazine, a leading publication in technology and edtech, has selected The Achievement Initiative as one of the 10 Hottest K-12 Solution Providers of 2021.

The Achievement Initiative is a data-driven multi-tiered system of supports to track, manage and improve student attendance. When school districts could not locate thousands of students during pandemic closures, The Achievement Initiative was connecting its district partners with their families—crossing the digital divide with traditional mail communications and improving student attendance amid a growing national attendance crisis. Schools on their program were able to find missing students, especially among at-risk populations most severely impacted by closures, and share much-needed information about critical school- and community-based resources.

Architected as a scalable and customizable platform, The Achievement Initiative was able to provide immediate support in locating missing students, speed in adapting its tracking capacities to meet new attendance norms, and agility in reporting for early interventions and timely responses.

While chronic absences skyrocketed across the country, K-12 school districts with The Achievement Initiative program saw a far smaller increase.

“Fortunately, we have spent the last 15 years perfecting how to implement a plan that gets results,” said Jeff Williams, CEO of SI&A. In a 2020-21 data report for 330,000 students requested by the California Department of Education, SI&A found that their district partners saw an uptick in absences that was far below the dramatic 220 percent rate of increase projected for non-partner districts across the country.

“Absences translate into lost learning time,” continued Williams, who cited SI&A’s mantra: Achievement is inextricably linked to attendance. “Educators are scrambling to combat the lost learning due to the pandemic. We helped soften the blow during the closures and we are ready to help more districts rebuild attendance habits as we recover.”

“Our program and service are unique, and more importantly, effective,” Williams said. With yet another industry award recognizing its positive impact on student outcomes, Williams contends that The Achievement Initiative is one of the 10 Hottest K-12 Solution Providers in 2021, and should be part of every district’s strategy to get students back in class in the coming school year.

About The Achievement Initiative

The Achievement Initiative is a data-driven multi-tiered system of supports to track, manage and improve student attendance. The issues behind student absenteeism are complex. It will take more than one touch-point with families to discover, support and resolve the underlying challenges. With Attention2Attendance as its foundational data-driven software system, The Achievement Initiative helps districts effectively communicate and connect with parents about age, grade and student-specific issues. To learn more visit www.TheAchievementInitiative.com.

About School Innovations & Achievement (SI&A)

The dedicated team of innovators, educators, managers, consultants, designers and school campus specialists at SI&A are creators of award-winning software and service solutions for K-12 school administrators. Their many innovative programs are helping to protect school district funding, mitigate risk in state and federal programs, improve student attendance and close the achievement gap across the country. To learn more, visit www.sia-us.com.

