TimeLinx and Qmulus Announce Strategic Alliance

The partnership between TimeLinx and Qmulus extends the reach of both company's products and services across North America and Europe.

North Andover, MA August 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- TimeLinx Software, publishers of a leading project and service management platform as well as Sage Development and Global Marketplace Partner, is proud to announce a strategic alliance with Qmulus Solutions, one of the world’s leading Sage CRM and Marketplace partner based in the UK.

The TimeLinx and Qmulus partnership will extend the reach of each company’s products and services across their respective regions. Qmulus and TimeLinx are committed to servicing and supporting one another’s award-winning technology solutions by bringing their solutions closer to their clients.

"By offering the TimeLinx Project and Service Management platform to our SageCRM clients, we will be able to provide additional functionality and better service the needs and requirements of those that services are a core aspect of their business," said Daniel Lewis, CEO and owner Qmulus, adding, "We constantly seek to improve our customers' business processes in order to increase the ROI of their operations."

"We at TimeLinx are very excited about the opportunity of partnering with Qmulus," stated Jeffrey Gregorec, Executive Vice President and General Manager at TimeLinx. "Daniel and his team set the bar for CRM in the UK, recognized for their expertise and professionalism and their product offerings are a perfect complement to the solutions we provide in North America, Latin America and well as well as Africa and the Middle East. Our companies augment one another very well, and we are very proud of this alliance as the opportunities are endless."

About TimeLinx

TimeLinx is specifically designed for the needs of services-based companies. It extends a CRM or ERP platform’s capabilities to provide users with complete control over their entire customer lifecycle, from lead management to project delivery. Founded in 2001, TimeLinx Software is headquartered near Boston, MA, with offices in Chicago, Scottsdale, Dubai and Mumbai.

About Qmulus

Qmulus are one of the leading Sage CRM partners globally and a core strategic partner and ISV developer for Sage. Based in Evesham UK, Qmulus have provided Sage CRM solutions to businesses all over the world from small startups to international corporations. With over 60 years of combined Sage CRM experience Qmulus are dedicated to providing world class Sage CRM implementations and maximizing customer’s return on investment.

Contact Information:

TimeLinx Software

Tim Keeps

+1-978-662-1171

https://www.timelinxsoftware.com/

Jeffrey Gregorec, Executive Vice President & General Manager

