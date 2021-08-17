Truck Accessories Group Moving Long Beach, California Operations to Move to New Facility

Truck Accessories Group (TAG) announced today that plans are underway to relocate the Long Beach, California production to its Mexicali facility. This move will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Elkhart, IN August 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Truck Accessories Group (TAG) announced today that plans are underway to relocate the Long Beach, California production to its Mexicali facility. This move will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021.

“There has been a decision to move manufacturing from the Long Beach California facility. This is in an effort to continue manufacturing high-quality products,” said John Aleva, President of Truck Accessories Group. “This strategy is consistent with our business continuity initiatives as we continue to make important decisions to strengthen TAG’s operational position.”

Aleva stated that a key objective in the company’s multi-year strategic plan has been to invest back into the company while being responsible. TAG’s plan calls for addressing business continuity, increased interest in specialized automotive projects, and the need to provide capacity for a growing Fleet industry.

“We are unable to expand in our current location,” said Aleva. “Relocating production to our new facility allows us to increase capacity, reduce lead times, and address growing market needs.”

TAG is working with the team members at the Long Beach, California facility to relocate to another TAG facility, find a new position within the corporate structure or take the time needed to find a new role elsewhere in the community.

“Closing a facility is never an easy decision. The support, dedication, and hard work of our Long Beach team members has not gone unnoticed. We value these team members, and will help in whatever way we can,” said Aleva. “For the security and longevity of the company, we are operating in a responsible manner to help solidify the company’s place in the industry, while allowing for continued growth and a strong employee base.”

About Truck Accessories Group

Truck Accessories Group, LLC (TAG) is a collection of companies that make it North America’s largest manufacturer and supplier of fiberglass and aluminum truck caps and tonneau covers. These recreational and commercial/fleet products include LEER, SnugTop, Century, Pace Edwards by LEER, and BedSlide brands. With corporate headquarters in Elkhart, IN, TAG also has manufacturing plants in across North America and has more than 1,750 independent dealers across North America. For more information on LEER, SnugTop, Century, Pace Edwards by LEER, or BedSlide products, go to LEER.com, SnugTop.com, CenturyCaps.com, Pace-Edwards.com or Bedslide.com or call Stacey Harris at 574-850-4260.

