Premier Listings Launches New Program to Assist Top Producing Agents

Premier Listings new initiative enables top producers to delegate tasks and get more done.

Delray Beach, FL August 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Premier Listings has launched yet another initiative to provide value to its team of agents. Top producing agents benefit from having the resources of an assistant without having to hire and manage one themselves.

The PL Assist program exclusively for Premier Listings agents provides everything a top producing agent needs:

Showing assistance - for those days when agents can’t be in two places at once, or that buyer who wants to see every home on the market, showing assistants will open up doors for them. The showing assistants are licensed and professional; they’ve been trained to direct all questions about the transaction to the agent while still being friendly and courteous. They also attend inspections, closings or any other client interaction for those days when agents simply can’t be there.

Next is transaction coordination. Their local, in-house transaction coordinator (TC) takes files from contract to close. Agents can focus on their next transaction as the TC handles the details of the contract. Their work includes communicating with the client, obtaining escrow receipts, coordinating closings and more.

Another benefit of PL Assist is listing coordination. Agents can avoid data entry. Premier Listings listing coordinators enter listings in the MLS, coordinate signs and schedule photos.

PL Assist also offers digital and print marketing “done for you.” For each listing, a digital marketing strategy is employed including a website, landing pages and social media post. For buyer and seller appointments, printed handouts are provided.

One last thing – social media. Some realtors are great at managing their own; but if an agent needs help, Premier Listings provides weekly content and templates to make posting a breeze. To take it a step further, Premier Listings even offers a discounted social media affiliate who posts on behalf of the agent.

As you can see, wherever your business is today – Premier Listings will free up your time so you can focus on selling and earning more than ever before.

To apply at Premier Listings and take your business to another level while freeing up your time, visit joinpremierlistings.com

