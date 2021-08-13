2nd Hospital in the World Offering AI Laser-Guided Mobile Robotic System with Imaging Support

The Medical Center of Aurora now features a new hybrid OR suite that includes a state-of-the-art image guided therapeutic system used for minimally invasive procedures requiring x-ray or CT navigation. This is only the second install of this system in the world.

Aurora, CO August 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- As a leader in cardiac and vascular care, The Medical Center of Aurora now features a new hybrid OR suite that includes a state-of-the-art image guided therapeutic system used for minimally invasive procedures requiring x-ray or CT navigation. This is only the second install of this system in the world.

“The Medical Center of Aurora’s surgical suite expansion is indicative of our promise to deliver nationally recognized healthcare to our community,” says Ryan Simpson, Chief Executive Officer. “With this addition, we are able to provide even more patients with the lifesaving flexibility that hybrid operating rooms offer.”

Using highly advanced imaging devices and protocols, physicians provide patients with the least invasive surgeries possible in hybrid operating rooms, while offering the flexibility of traditional procedures when necessary to complement the overall care. The new Allia image guidance system enables physicians to evaluate, treat, and assess the results of minimally invasive procedures, to treat more complex medical conditions, and still have the ability to complement the treatments with traditional open techniques.

Though used primarily for blood vessel and heart procedures, trauma, neurosurgery and orthopedic patients requiring advanced image guidance can also be served in the new hybrid operating rooms.

With its laser-guided mobile robotic table, this new technology enables patients to be precisely positioned for the minimally invasive techniques that have put The Medical Center of Aurora at the forefront of advancing heart and vascular health.

The system is ergonomic and easy to use since it can be personalized for the physician’s clinical needs, even in the most complex working positions.

“The field of vascular surgery continues to evolve and what we will do in the future will be much different than traditional open repair,” says vascular surgeon, Dr. Omid Jaezeri. “The advanced image guided therapeutics allowed by the new system along with the development of innovative and minimally invasive techniques to treat conditions such as complex aortic aneurysms can significantly improve patient outcomes by shortening patient recovery time, decreasing hospital length of stay, and streamlining care delivery.”

The Allia system offers AI-driven imaging chain that helps reduce radiation dose and contrast dye for interventional procedures. “A digital hub of software packages gives physicians the clinical tools we need to plan, guide, and assess procedures to increase diagnostic accuracy and make more informed decisions to improve the effectiveness of the treatments we deliver to patients,” says vascular surgeon, Dr. Danielle Doucet.

The combination of advanced imaging technology with precision means more diagnostic capabilities and added patient comfort with robust software that can simplify complex procedures to optimize outcomes for patients and providers.

About The Medical Center of Aurora

The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) is a 269-bed acute care hospital located in Aurora, Colorado. As part of HealthONE, recognized a one of the top five large healthcare system in the country by IBM Watson Health, TMCA is comprised of four campuses including Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital, Centennial Hospital, and The Behavioral Health and Wellness Center.

TMCA offers more than 60 medical specialties, including advanced cardiovascular services, robotic surgery, the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute, Chest Pain Center, Colorado Chiari Institute, and more. Ranked among the top hospitals in the nation for exceptional care, TMCA is the recipient of many prestigious quality awards including being named one of the top 100 hospitals in the country by IBM Watson Health in 2020. Other awards include, ranking as a Best Regional Hospital by U.S. News & World, a five-star rating for overall quality from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and Healthgrades 2020 America’s 250 Best Hospitals - which places TMCA in the top five percent of U.S. hospitals for clinical outcomes. A Level II Trauma Center with Primary Stroke Certification and Chest Pain Center accreditation, TMCA is the first community hospital in the Denver-metro area to receive three-time Magnet designation for nursing excellence by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. For more information on our full-range of medical specialties and programs, visit auroramed.com.

