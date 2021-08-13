Anil Uzun Comments on How Millennials Are Driving Demand for Challenger Banking

Anil Uzun will comment on how millennials are driving demand for challenger banking on Youtube on August 20, Friday at 07.00 pm CET.

London, United Kingdom August 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Anil Uzun is a serial entrepreneur with many years of experience in information technology, product development, and innovation in the Fintech sector. As a venturer himself, ANIL UZUN will talk about millennials and how they might be among the driving force for neo/challenger banking.

A challenger bank has the mission of aiming to directly compete with traditional banks using modern financial practices not working from branch-based but operating online with a mobile app. The emphasis in challenger banks is on digital innovation of products and low-cost service.

Anil Uzun says, "Younger generations increasingly want their banks to be digitized, they want the services to be cheaper and even benefit the society and the environment. The loads of features serviced by the new banks are appealing to the youth. Challenger banks often come loaded with different features like budgeting tools, instant spending notifications or even opportunities to invest money. Many of the new banks prefer bright, modern branding which can seem cooler for younger generations but if you ask me the most important step the new banks took in fintech was to force the traditional banks to innovate.”

The talk will be live-streamed on YouTube on August 20, Friday at 07.00 pm CET via the given link on the blog.

Who is Anil Uzun?

Anil Uzun is a visionary entrepreneur and investor based in London. He has an evangelical enthusiasm to support ventures, and his companies invest in emerging technologies in trading, payments, and many other internet-based services. His door is always open to people who have integrity, openness, and a collaborative mindset.

