 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Houston Area Law Firm to Hold a "Back to School Bash" on August 14

PR.com  
August 12, 2021 7:15am   Comments
Share:

Houston, TX August 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Ben Bronston & Associates, a Houston area personal injury law firm, will hold a "Back to School Bash" in Pasadena on Saturday, August 14, 2021. The event will feature school supply giveaways and opportunities for local families to connect with area businesses to prepare for the upcoming school year.

"We are excited to be a part of this event," said Ben Bronston, personal injury lawyer and founder of Ben Bronston & Associates. "It's a great way for our law firm and other area businesses to give back to the community and assist families with essential supplies for the upcoming school year."

Hosted by J. Phillip Garcia Insurance, the event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. Sponsors include Broadway Buffalo Wings, Advanced Diagnostics, AB Wireless, Prime Orthopedic, Glyderz, United Providers of Texas, Accident Clinics of Texas, MRI Centers of Texas, Houston Medical Group, Rizos Curl, US Claims and Elite Health Services.

The event will be held at 1520 Richey Street, Pasadena, TX 77502. For more information, visit https://www.BenBronston.com.

About Ben Bronston & Associates

The personal injury law firm of Ben Bronston & Associates represents clients in a wide variety of accident and injury matters. With its principal office located in Houston, the firm also serves clients in Dallas, Laredo, Odessa, Corpus Christi, Brownsville and all of Texas. The firm's attorneys have received multiple awards and honors, including the prestigious AV rating from the Martindale-Hubbell Law Directory and recognition as a Top Lawyer by Houstonia Magazine. The firm's Houston office is located at 4615 Southwest Freeway, Suite 350, Houston, TX 77027.

Contact Information:
Ben Bronston & Associates
Gerri Ramos
713-CALL-BEN (713-225-5236)
Contact via Email

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/842573

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com