Houston, TX August 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Ben Bronston & Associates, a Houston area personal injury law firm, will hold a "Back to School Bash" in Pasadena on Saturday, August 14, 2021. The event will feature school supply giveaways and opportunities for local families to connect with area businesses to prepare for the upcoming school year.

"We are excited to be a part of this event," said Ben Bronston, personal injury lawyer and founder of Ben Bronston & Associates. "It's a great way for our law firm and other area businesses to give back to the community and assist families with essential supplies for the upcoming school year."

Hosted by J. Phillip Garcia Insurance, the event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. Sponsors include Broadway Buffalo Wings, Advanced Diagnostics, AB Wireless, Prime Orthopedic, Glyderz, United Providers of Texas, Accident Clinics of Texas, MRI Centers of Texas, Houston Medical Group, Rizos Curl, US Claims and Elite Health Services.

The event will be held at 1520 Richey Street, Pasadena, TX 77502. For more information, visit https://www.BenBronston.com.

