Mission Microwave - 200 Watt Ka-Band Solid State BUC Demand Remains Strong While 400 Watt Ka-Band SSPA Orders Ramp

Mission Microwave's Gallium Nitride based Solid State Power Amplifiers continue to gain market share driven by demand for high throughput terminals and gateways with power levels above 160 watts.

Cypress, CA August 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Mission Microwave Technologies, LLC, a manufacturer of highly efficient Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPAs) and Block Upconverters (BUCs), continues to receive new and follow-on orders for its 200 watt Titan BUCs for use in a variety of satellite constellations. Mission Microwave’s terminal integrator customers have been deploying the Ka-Band Titan BUC in volume since 2017. Titan Ka-band BUC orders placed and scheduled for delivery in 2021 exceed $8 million.

“Mission Microwave’s customers rely on us to deliver the highest performance and throughput from their satellite networking systems,” said Steve Richeson, Mission’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Our customers’ rapid adoption of our 200 watt and larger Ka-band products validates the need for extremely high power solid-state amplifiers in Ka-band. We expect our business for Ka-band amplifiers above 200 watt to continue to grow through the decade, as our customers confirm our market leadership in this growing sector of the space industry.”

In 2020, Mission announced its first 400 watt Ka-band products and has been working closely with both commercial and government system operators to bring the benefits of high power Ka-band Solid State amplifiers to the SATCOM market. The company expects significant deployment of these game changing amplifiers in 2022 in addition to the growth in the 200 watt amplifier product lines. Mission Microwave will be exhibiting their entire line of X-, Ku-, and Ka-band solid-state products at the Satellite 2021 conference September 8-10, 2021 in National Harbor, Maryland.

About Mission Microwave Technologies, LLC

Mission Microwave Technologies brings revolutionary design for RF (Radio Frequency) and microwave electronics, supporting ground-based, airborne, and space-based applications. Using the latest in semiconductor technology, Mission Microwave's focus is to minimize the size, weight, and power (SWaP) for these critical applications, while providing its customers with the best possible reliability. Mission Microwave sets the new standard for design, performance, and reliability.

