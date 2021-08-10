Gilbert Lee, MD is Selected as One of San Diego's Physicians of Exceptional Excellence

San Diego, CA August 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The San Diego County Medical Society (SDCMS) has honored Dr. Gilbert Lee, a triple-board certified plastic surgeon and founder of Changes Plastic Surgery & Spa, as one of San Diego’s 2021 Top Doctors in Plastic Surgery.

The selection process consists of asking San Diego County medical practitioners with a valid California medical license who they believe should be recognized for their excellence in medicine. This year, Dr. Lee was voted yet again, becoming one of San Diego’s only physicians who can claim a 14-year run with such peer-voted distinction.

“I’m incredibly honored to again be recognized by my colleagues for my dedication to my patients and my specialty of plastic surgery,” said Dr. Lee.

Since founding Changes Plastic Surgery & Spa in 1994, Dr. Lee has become a real leader in the San Diego medical scene. He is a triple board-certified plastic surgeon that specializes in plastic surgery of the face, breasts and body, and pioneer to the newest trend, scarless plastic surgery. Dr. Lee received his plastic surgical training at Washington University and has helped countless patients achieve the beautiful and natural result they desire.

In October 2021, Dr. Lee will be honored alongside the other Top Doctors of San Diego County at a gala. San Diego County Medical Society, along with Champions for Health and San Diego Magazine, will host the event.

About Changes Plastic Surgery & Spa:

Established in 1994, San Diego-based Changes Plastic Surgery & Spa is home to Dr. Gilbert Lee, a triple board-certified plastic surgeon and recipient of Top Doctor Award in Plastic Surgery by the San Diego County Medical Society for 14 consecutive years. Dr. Michael Rossi joined Changes Plastic Surgery & Spa in January of 2020 and since has made a huge impression in the San Diego plastic surgery scene. His naturally beautiful surgical and injectable results and unmatched compassion for his patients were recognized by the readers of the prestigious Ranch & Coast Magazine as he was voted “Best San Diego Plastic Surgeon” for 2019.

At Changes Plastic Surgery & Spa, each patient receives entirely unique, individualized treatment plans and procedures by expert-level providers, using the most advanced medical technology. Combining artistry with precision, Changes Plastic Surgery & Spa offers breast surgery, body contouring, facial rejuvenation, along with all types of cosmetic and revisionary surgery for both men and women. Changes has also incorporated a state-of-the-art 3D Computer Imaging machine, allowing patients to view virtual results prior to surgery. Not only does Changes provide a wide range of surgical options, they also offer the most advanced Med Spa procedures, including but not limited to, injectables, laser treatments, non-surgical body contouring, and a large assortment of esthetician services. To learn more, visit: http://www.changesplasticsurgery.com.

