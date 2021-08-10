Food is Medicinal: PRVZN CO Launches LUV Your Mood to Help Make Stress Less Stressful

To help people fight the negative effects of stress, global wellbeing company PRVZN CO LLC, a pioneer in the use of adaptogens, has launched LUV Your Mood. Its selection of ingredients utilizes a powerful blend of Ayurvedic medicine and modern research to create a naturally sound, science-backed supplement for its customers. The dietary supplement features nine adaptogens that support the body's ability to adapt to stress, combat fatigue, and improve mental clarity.*

San Diego, CA August 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The product debuted in the United States in August 2021 on their website.

“It’s not a surprise that stress is a real problem for many of us in such a fast paced and chaotic modern world, and as a health and wellness company, we wanted to see if there was somehow we could make a difference,” said PRVZN CO LLC Chief Executive Officer Tyler Lyon. "We created LUV Your Mood to help people get results and we’re confident it will become a part of our customer’s daily routine," Lyon added.

LUV Your Mood: A Closer Look

Available in 60-Day Supply in 100% recyclable bottles, LUV Your Mood features nine superfood adaptogens:

Ashwagandha to promote relaxation.*

Eleuthero root to support focus and cognitive function.*

Rhodiola to help manage the impact of physical and mental stress.*

Astragalus to support immune health.*

Schisandra to fight fatigue.*

Holy Basil to protect against infections.*

Maca Root to promote stamina.*

Panax Ginseng to increase energy.*

Amla Fruit an excellent source of Vitamin C.*

For best results, PRVZN CO recommends customers age 18 and older consume one capsule one to two times per day preferably with a meal.

Preferred customer pricing in the United States is $29.99 for one bottle, $44.99 for two bottles, and $59.99 for three bottles.

*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About PRVZN CO LLC

Established in 2021, PRVZN CO believes that food is medicinal and everyone deserves to pursue a healthy lifestyle. The private family-owned company has its world headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio. For more information, visit luvyoself.com.

Contact Information:

PRVZN CO LLC

Tyler Lyon

513-592-9305

Contact via Email

luvyoself.com

