The Archdiocese Announces First Round of Online Land Auctions in New Mexico

Albuquerque, NM August 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Archdiocese has just announced a plan to release hundreds of land parcels for an upcoming online auction next month. SVN Auction Services, LLC the court appointed advisory firm will be organizing the online auction with bidding to begin on September 21 and will end on September 28.

The online auction will be led by Louis B. Fisher III, the National Director for SVN Auction Services, LLC, David E. Gilmore, CCIM, Marketing & Operations Manager for SVN Auctions and local SVN | Walt Arnold Commercial Brokerage. The SVN Director stated, "The first online auction will afford the opportunity for investors, developers and owner operators of all levels to bid on and acquire vacant parcels in Bernalillo, Sandoval and Valencia counties. This is the first phase of the online auction process resultant from a bankruptcy settlement agreement. There are 138+/- properties to bid on in the upcoming online auction spread across these three counties. Some of them will be sold individually and some of them will be packaged into multiple lot sales."

The Archdiocese will be auctioning parcels that are zoned for residential, commercial, and special zoning. This will be a great opportunity for real estate investors who are looking to add to their portfolio or developers who are looking to assemble properties in these specific counties. This is the first time that the Archdiocese is auctioning land parcels. Not only will this be an opportunity for New Mexico real estate investors, it will also be a wonderful opportunity for these specific counties for future economic development and growth. The opening bid on these properties start as low as $500 to $1,000. “If you desire to own land in New Mexico at your price, this will be your best opportunity in 2021,” said David E. Gilmore.

There will also be a Phase II online auction for the remaining parcels and properties in November. If you are a real estate investor or first-time real estate investor, you have the opportunity to invest in real estate in the first online auction coming in September and then add to your portfolio in November. These land auctions present a rare opportunity so be sure to register to bid online before the auctions begin.

For more information on the properties and terms and conditions of the sale, go directly to the auction website www.ASFbankruptcyauction.com.

SVN Auction Services, LLC, is a franchisee of SVN International, the sixth largest and one of the fastest-growing commercial real estate advisory firms in the industry, with more than 1,600 advisors and staff in 200 offices nationwide. SVN Auction team members have more than 100 years of experience in planning, orchestrating, and conducting successful auction events throughout the U.S. and abroad.

