Riester Acquires PCP Stethoscopes from RNK - MobilDrTech Continues Stethoscope Sales & Expands Product Line

Sugar Land, TX August 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Rudolf Riester GmbH of Jungingen, Germany, one of the leading international manufacturers of medical technology has acquired PCP-USB and PCP-1 stethoscopes from RNK Products, Inc. The RNK PCP line of stethoscopes has been rebranded as ri-sonic® PCP stethoscopes and Riester has assumed manufacturing operations and distribution.

The acquisition by Riester will enhance global distribution in response to growing worldwide demand for these excellent telemedicine stethoscopes.

MobilDrTech, Inc. is pleased to announce a VAR business affiliation with Riester where MobilDrTech will continue marketing, sales and support for the ri-sonic® PCP stethoscopes as an authorized dealer for Riester. In addition, MobilDrTech will have full access to Riester’s extensive line of products for resale to its customer base.

Working closely with Riester USA, MobilDrTech will add products from their portfolio to its’ current lineup of telemedicine products which includes stethoscopes, cameras, mobile cart platforms, software and remote monitoring devices. Initial Riester products to be marketed include:

- ri-sonic® PCP-USB and PCP-1 Telemedicine Stethoscopes

- RCS-100 General Examination Camera System

- RVS-100 Vital Signs Monitor

MobilDrTech Director of Customer Services, Robert Jenkins states, "We are excited about continuing sales and support for the very successful PCP Stethoscope line and the prospect of adding new Riester products to our current lineup. Many of our customers have been searching for alternative options to some currently available telemedicine devices. This alignment with Riester, along with our current manufacturers, will allow us to offer a truly robust line of telemedical products that spans the spectrum of clinical needs. We anticipate strong demand for these innovative products."

About MobilDrTech:

MobilDrTech, Inc. is an established telemedicine equipment and software provider based in Sugar Land (Houston), TX. The company provides HIPAA compliant video conference platforms, telemedicine software platforms and is a Value Added Reseller (VAR) for leading manufacturers of telemedicine stethoscopes, otoscopes, dermatoscopes, general examination cameras and fully integrated telemedicine carts, cases and DIY Kits. www.mobildrtech.com

About Riester GmbH:

Rudolf Riester GmbH was founded in Jungingen, Germany in 1948 and completed the transition from a family business to an international corporation in 2007 through its integration into Halma plc. Today they are one of the leading international manufacturers of medical technology with product distribution to more than 150 countries. www.riester.de

Contact Information:

MobilDrTech, Inc.

Robert Jenkins

281-340-2013

mobildrtech.com

