Your Tech Team Finds Increasing Demand for Ransomware Defense

Managed service provider Your Tech Team finds demand increasing sharply for ransomware defenses. Talks about the demands of clients, and the 3-2-1 rule of data backups.

As ransomware attacks continue to trend upwards in 2021, so does the demand of ransomware defense. Your Tech Team of Warren, NJ reports seeing an uptick in questions pertaining to proper ransomware defense and options for both small and large businesses. The concern of their clients seems to be borne of truth as their ransomware prevention services have prevented multiple attempts already this year.

"Clients and potential clients are calling in and asking one question 'how do we protect ourselves from these attacks,'" says Your Tech Team's CEO Richard O'Keefe. "We always tell them that protection is best in layers. We have great software that takes the front stage but employee training and data backups are nearly as important."

Your Tech Team partners with security super-software SentinelOne, which is used around the world and protects some of the most advanced companies including Samsung, Electronic Arts, Aston Martin, and Norfolk Southern among many more. With SentinelOne providing the software might, Your Tech Team focuses their clients on proper employee training, and powerful backup solutions.

"It's the 3-2-1 Rule of data backups that we tell our clients: keep at least three copies of your data, store two backup copies on different devices or storage media, keep at least one backup copy offsite," so says Ryan O'Keefe a client manager at Your Tech Team.

When powerful technology, proper training, and smart backups come together, Your Tech Team is able to protect their clients from this wave of ransomware attacks striking across the globe.

If you are looking to upgrade your ransomware defense this year, visit www.yourtechteam.com and learn more.

