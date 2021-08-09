Lillian August Announces Auction of Remaining Assets from Flagship Showroom

Live Auction Will Run from August 7 to August 10 at 32 Knight Street in Norwalk, CT

Norwalk, CT August 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Lillian August Design Center closed on July 26, the landmark business had been open for roughly 20 years.

Lillian August, the premier designer one-stop home furnishings destination, announced that the remaining assets, rugs, art, décor, mattresses, furniture, and fixtures will be sold off at a live auction on site at 32 Night Street, Norwalk CT.

The auction, run by auctioneer Wayne Wheat (RMP Partners consultant), begins on Aug 7 at 1:00 p.m., with a preview beginning at 11:00 a.m., and will run thru August 10.

Items up for auction include: turn of the century antique mercantile fixtures from the Boston Area, antique station clock from Paris, French chateau iron gates from the Normandy region in France circa 1800 century, original French industrial shelving unit, exquisite chandeliers from industrial to modern, designer furniture including Lillian August Private Collection.

About Lillian August

Lillian August offers an unparalleled selection of high-end home furnishings from thousands of the world’s best brands, with access to a myriad of design resources. In addition to a solid retail presence, Lillian August holds licenses to multiple collections. Industry renowned as the one-stop home furnishings and design destination, Lillian August is the destination for those who Love How You Live®.

About RMP Partners

RMP, a full-service advisory firm, partners with businesses, lenders, retail and online clients, to maximize the value of tangible and intangible assets. Proficient in asset appraisal, restructurings, liquidations, monetization, and advisory solutions for companies in lifestyle businesses, RMP’s role is to transact in acquiring and disposing of retail and wholesale inventory, industrial machinery and equipment, commercial-grade inventory, retail and industrial real estate, intellectual property, and accounts receivable. RMP’s Core Team, a specialized group of professionals experienced in multiple industries, has been involved in corporate advisory services since the mid-’90s.

