Toi Holliday Named Certified Auction Agent by Supreme Auctions

Toi Holliday, REALTOR ® of Side Inc., Arc Realty based in Southern California, Los Angeles area, recently completed, and received the Certified Auction Agent designation from Supreme Auctions.

Los Angeles, CA August 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The CAA designation course promotes industry-wide competency levels through a training program developed by the co-founders Maverick Commins and Jennie Heal of Supreme Auctions. Certified individuals successfully completed a modular training course that included the principles and types of auctions, agent representation and responsibilities, and ethical practices applicable to the luxury real estate auction industry. The CAA designation defines the understanding and readiness for managing and providing an extensive understanding of luxury real estate auctions in the upper tier real estate marketplace based on trust, service, principles, and integrity.

Toi Holliday is a driven luxury real estate professional who has proficiently expanded her unique skills and insight necessary to provide exceptional service in the high-end homes and fine estates luxury residential auction marketplace. “Having completed this auction designation course, I have gained a comprehensive understanding of an accelerated luxury real estate auction process as a creative tool to serve my clients,” said Toi. "It has also enabled me to be a part of and network with an elite group of luxury real estate professionals across the country who specialize in providing upper-tier auction services to buyers and sellers of luxury homes and estates."

Toi Holliday is a real estate professional with a passion for helping people buy, sell, and invest in real estate. With over 20 years of experience as a business owner in the client service industry, she has spent her career building trustworthy relationships and helping clientele from all walks of life.

As a licensed Realtor, Toi is a Sales Associate at Side Inc./Arc Realty, serving all of Los Angeles, CA, and surrounding cities; including cities throughout the Inland Empire and Orange County. She is a member of several California Realtor associations, the National Commercial Real Estate Association and The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing. Further, as a proud member of the FIABCI USA International Real Estate Federation and the ProxioPro Global Real Estate Network, Toi has an international network in over 140 different countries.

A few of her accomplishments include authoring the popular book, "Selling Secrets You Can’t Afford to Miss" and several other titles dedicated to guiding buyers and sellers through the real estate process. Whether you’re purchasing for the first time, selling for the last time, or buying an investment property, Toi is dedicated to catering the best possible experience in helping you with your real estate goals. For more information about Toi Holliday, visit www.ToiHolliday.com

Supreme Auctions, the firm who started the Luxury Real Estate Auction Industry, is a leader in luxury real estate property auctions, providing proprietary accelerated marketing services unique to each distinctive property represented and sold. As the Architects of the Industry(TM), Supreme Auctions provides the highest level of service to both sellers and buyers of multimillion-dollar luxury properties by combining experience with the most current technology and marketing resources, providing services that are unparalleled in the luxury real estate auction industry. For more information about the CAA designation, visit SupremeAuctions.com

