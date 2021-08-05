Reverie Psychedelics and Indiana Health Group Partner to Develop World-Class Psychedelic Research Center

Phoenix, AZ August 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Reverie Psychedelics (Reverie), a leading and rapidly growing psychedelic – assisted psychotherapy clinic and research organization, has further expanded its footprint and capabilities by partnering with Indiana Health Group (IHG), the largest provider of psychiatric and mental health and wellness in the Midwest. This partnership provides Reverie access to leading psychiatrics, psychologists, and other mental health providers within IHG. The development of a Reverie Psychedelic Research Center with IHG will provide qualifying individuals access to leading clinical trials in the psychedelic sector.

“The development of this partnership increases our capabilities to meet the needs of the growing psychedelic marketplace, while providing patients with novel promising psychedelic-based treatments,” said Robert Wallace, Founder and CEO of Reverie Psychedelics. "I am elated to have the opportunity to work alongside the outstanding team at IHG to provide their patients with access to leading psychedelic treatment options as they go through the rigorous process of approval."

“As one of the largest and oldest behavioral healthcare practices in the Midwest, Indiana Health Group is excited to partner with Reverie to prepare for the anticipated availability of novel, psychedelic-based therapeutic compounds that will be developed in the near future. As a partner of Reverie’s group of treatment and research centers around the nation, we look forward to being at the forefront in the development and clinical use of these exciting compounds that we believe will provide important and meaningfully different new treatment options for patients,” said Dr. Christopher Bojrab, MD, President of Indiana Health Group.

About Reverie Psychedelics

Reverie Psychedelics (Reverie) is a leading and rapidly growing psychedelic – assisted psychotherapy clinic and research organization with locations nationwide. Reverie’s clinics are structured to provide qualified individuals access to ketamine therapy options, special access programs, and clinical trials focused on psychedelic-based treatments. To learn more about Reverie and our services and therapy options visit us at www.reveriepsychedelics.com or 866-774-2673.

About Indiana Health Group

Established in 1987, Indiana Health Group - is one of the premier behavioral health care practices in the Midwest. With a clinical staff of over 50 psychiatrists, psychologists, advanced practice nurses, and master’s level mental health counselors, IHG provides expert mental healthcare services for children, adolescents, and adults throughout the central Indiana area. We offer a wide variety of services and cutting-edge treatment options in a comfortable and private setting. For more information, visit www.indianahealthgroup.com.

Contact Information:

Reverie Psychedelics, LLC

Robert Wallace

866-774-2673

Contact via Email

www.reveriepsychedelics.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/842091

Press Release Distributed by PR.com