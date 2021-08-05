 Skip to main content

The Sexy Jew Store, A High-End Fashion T-Shirt Company & Monthly Anime Comic Series, The Jew Gal International Superheroes, Debuts Worldwide

PR.com  
August 05, 2021 3:00am   Comments
Amber Gitter, founder of The Sexy Jew Store, debuts The Warrior Jew Haute Couture T-shirt Collection, which is her first of four haute couture t-shirt collections designed by Ms. Gitter for the gutsy, feminist Jew Gal living worldwide. Each one of the haute couture t-shirts has bold two-worded rhinestone statements on the front with a specific number on its backside, making each t-shirt a one-of-a-kind collectors item and a limited edition. Amber says, "It takes guts to wear one of my t-shirts."

Boca Raton, FL August 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Founder, creator & designer, Amber Gitter, launches her first designer t-shirt collection called: The Warrior Jew Haute Couture T-Shirt Collection at The Sexy Jew Store, an e-commerce company also created by Ms. Gitter on a shoestring budget.

The Jew Gal International Superheroes, a monthly online comic series, debuts on Black Friday, November 26, two days before Hanukkah.

