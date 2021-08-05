Matthew Schwam Design Launches Wishing Lights

Matthew Schwam Design is proud to launch his innovative decorative lighting company called Wishing Lights. Hotels, restaurants, bars, event planners, landscape architects and retail are taking notice. Pendant lights are custom designed, hand-made by Artisans and manufactured for indoor or outdoor use. The unique ability to offer preprogrammed light scenes is one of many custom features. www.thewishinglights.com

New Fairfield, CT August 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Matthew Schwam Design is proud to announce the formation of Wishing Lights. Custom designed luxe pendant lights are being hand-made by Artisans with faceted crystal, glass bead finishes and pierced metal details. Traditional methods of production have been re-imagined, resulting in a truly unique high quality multi-functional collection. Matthew's extensive experience designing multi-media lighting events lends itself to Wishing Lights for a new and innovative offering to the Design and Hospitality Industries.

Wishing Lights officially launches at HD Expo in Las Vegas on August 23, 2021, followed by the GIE Expo, ICFF and Recon. Matthew is celebrating his 25th year producing cutting edge multimedia lighting design in public spaces for the likes of Cartier, Tiffany, Macy’s, Saks, Time Warner, Brookfield, Gap and others. His experience designing and creating lighting events qualifies him uniquely to bring Wishing Lights to the market.

With a customizable collection of crystal and glass finished hand-made pendant lamps and chandeliers, Wishing Lights offers something new to the market. When asked about Schwam's motivation to start a new business in this challenging time, he says, “With so much change happening in the world, people are being challenged to adjust, flow and rethink long standing patterns and norms. This presents an interesting opportunity to flex our muscle with more inventive and adaptable approaches to light and space creation. Our unique design mission to produce fearlessly from the infinite imagination fits well with where we are as a society. Our product is uniquely expressing a point of view that’s fresh, relevant and impactful."

Wish Media offers customized programmed, multimedia lighting with computer-controlled scenes for our customers to integrate with their lighting environments. Various types of lights are triggered into motion by time of day and/or motion and can be as subtle or expressive as our customer’s desire.

Wish Custom offers a full array of options for each light in the collection. Crystal Chain, Rod and Lux Metal Chains mix and match for a custom branded experience, providing lots of flexibility for brand relevant looks and feels with each fixture. Additional design customization is available.

Matthew has been recognized by The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Time Out Magazine, New York Times, VMSD Magazine and others for activating public spaces with multimedia events, impacting brand identities and attracting, in many cases, millions of onlookers to his iconic work.

Wishing Lights will translate lighting experience from large public scale to more intimate hospitality settings including hotel restaurants, bars, lounges, rooms, outdoor landscapes, lifestyle centers, retail environments, special events and residential. “Our company delivers unique crystal and metal hand-made lighting with capabilities to produce sound and light movement to enhance the experience,” says Schwam. As the vision leader for the first ever public multimedia event in New York City and the largest multimedia RGB display in the world, Schwam has built his career using light to create cutting edge enhanced customer experience.

“Consumers are demanding more before spending valuable time with brands. Purposeful and memorable elevated experience on all levels has never been more critical.”

Contact: Matthew Schwam

matthew@thewishinglights.com

www.thewishinglights.com

212-870-8870

Contact Information:

Wishing Lights

Matthew Schwam

212-870-8870

Contact via Email

thewishinglights.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/842081

Press Release Distributed by PR.com