Sencore's MRD 7000 Becomes Even More Flexible with the Latest Software Release

PR.com  
August 05, 2021 3:00am   Comments
Multichannel Multiformat Receiver Decoder Platform

Sioux Falls, SD August 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Sencore MRD 7000 software-based receiver decoder platform is here to help you decode and monitor any broadcast workflow. In the latest software release, Sencore has packed more features into this flexible platform while reducing the cost per channel. Invest in the MRD 7000, a platform that evolves with your broadcast decoding needs.

The latest release adds:
- 12G-SDI support added to 4x3G/HD/SD-SDI output card
- Reduced cost per channel with new hardware options
- Enhanced network connectivity with new IP I/O options

As with all Sencore products, the MRD 7000 platform is backed by Sencore’s best-in-class staff of ProCare support engineers.

To download the full datasheet and view new features and product specifications visit www.sencore.com

Contact Information:
Sencore
Chelsea Hamann
605-978-4600
Contact via Email
www.sencore.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/842075

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

