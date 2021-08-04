"Titans": Al McFoster to Recur in DC Comics Series on HBO Max Season 3

Al McFoster set to appear as Gotham crime boss, Rafelson Roberts.

Los Angeles, CA August 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Titans expands its Season 3 cast with the addition of Supernatural and Ginny & Georgia actor Al McFoster in a recurring role.

The HBO Max series, which stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Alan Ritchson and more, will see McFoster appear as Rafelson Roberts. He is one of the new characters to join the Season 3 cast, following the previously announced move of the super hero series from DC Universe and Netflix to it's new home on HBO Max.

The season premiere is set to begin streaming on HBO Max, August 12.

Titans is produced by Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television. Based on the characters from DC, the series was developed by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, with Goldsman, Johns, Berlanti, Greg Walker and Sarah Schechter serving as executive producers.

Al McFoster is represented by Kirk Talent Agency & Integral Artists.

