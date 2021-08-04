 Skip to main content

Broward Junior Academy National School Lunch/Breakfast Programs for the 2021-2022 School Year

August 04, 2021 3:00am   Comments
Plantation, FL August 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Broward Junior Academy today announced an amendment to its policy for serving meals to students under the National School Lunch/School Breakfast Programs for the 2021-2022 school year. All students will be served lunch/breakfast at no charge at the following sites:

Broward Junior Academy

For additional information, please contact:

Broward Junior Academy
Attention: Gee Surin, Manager, Cafeteria
201 NW 46th Ave.
Plantation, FL 33317
954-316-8301

Contact Information:
Broward Junior Academy
Gee Surin
954-316-8301
Contact via Email
bjaeagles.org

