Broward Junior Academy National School Lunch/Breakfast Programs for the 2021-2022 School Year

Plantation, FL August 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Broward Junior Academy today announced an amendment to its policy for serving meals to students under the National School Lunch/School Breakfast Programs for the 2021-2022 school year. All students will be served lunch/breakfast at no charge at the following sites:

Broward Junior Academy

For additional information, please contact:

Broward Junior Academy

Attention: Gee Surin, Manager, Cafeteria

201 NW 46th Ave.

Plantation, FL 33317

954-316-8301

Contact Information:

Broward Junior Academy

Gee Surin

954-316-8301

Contact via Email

bjaeagles.org

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/841968

Press Release Distributed by PR.com