Carisk Partners' Chief Technology Officer Allen Spokane Elected to Board of Trustees for Society for Information Management - New Jersey

Carisk Partners (Carisk), a specialty risk transfer and care coordination company, is pleased to announce that Allen Spokane, Chief Technology Officer, Carisk, has been elected as a Trustee for the New Jersey chapter of the Society for Information Management's (SIM), a professional association of senior IT executives, prominent academicians, selected consultants and other IT thought leaders.

“We are thrilled by Allen’s continued dedication in making SIM NJ the premier association where technology leaders collaborate, thrive, and give back,” says Carisk Partners Kevin Mahoney, President/COO. “Allen’s business acumen and past experience with SIM NJ make him well qualified to continue to help guide the organization with this appointment as a Trustee.”

SIM NJ is one of 40 chapters and 3000+ members that play a vital role in the success of SIM by extending its vision and mission into IT communities across the US. Through workshops, presentations, conferences, meetings and social outings, SIM NJ helps members stay informed on key industry issues while enabling them to establish valuable local, regional, and even national contacts.

Spokane has been nominated and elected to serve as a Trustee on the executive committee - the highest committee position a member can obtain. Prior, Spokane served on the executive committee for 6 years in various Vice President roles. He was nominated and elected to serve as President of the Executive Committee in 2019 and then as Vice President of Programs in 2020.

Allen serves as the Chief Technology Officer at Carisk and has been with the organization since 2013. He oversees the technical infrastructure, system development and security compliance for Carisk. His oversight has led the integration of several acquisitions into a single platform while also focusing on the organizational transformation to virtualization and cloud computing.

Carisk is a specialty risk transfer, care coordination company serving insurers, government entities, self-insured plan sponsors and other managed care organizations. With a foundation in behavioral health, Carisk’s combined end-to-end solutions include risk-transfer and care coordination of delayed recovery and complex, catastrophic cases. Carisk guarantees to improve outcomes and reduce long-term cost of care for its clients by leveraging its biopsychosocial methods, extensive networks of quality providers and proprietary technologies modeled for the early identification and intervention of high-risk patients. Carisk is the first and only Managed Behavioral Healthcare Organization with dual accreditations from both the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) and the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Healthcare, Inc. (AAAHC). Visit www.cariskpartners.com to learn more.

