New York Health Welcomes Dr. Razia Jayman-Aristide

Port Jefferson Station, NY August 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- New York Health (NY Health) is proud to announce that board-certified Internal Medicine physician Razia Jayman-Aristide, MD MS-HPPL FACP, has joined its team of physicians and will serve as Chief Medical Officer. She will be practicing at 701 Route 25A, Suite B, Mount Sinai, NY 11766.

Dr. Jayman-Aristide has a special interest in women’s health and wellness. She believes in practicing what she preaches. She said, “We teach generations by the examples we set. When we practice good habits, our children learn those habits and will teach those to their children."

Dr. Jayman-Aristide’s great grandfather inspired her to get involved in medicine. He was a physician in Sri Lanka, and she would hear stories about him caring for his village. As a result, she became passionate about giving back to the community as well.

She serves as Assistant Professor at Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell. Additionally, she has written multiple publications and partakes in teaching residents and students during rotations.

“I am excited to have a new beginning at NY Health and learn more about the various aspects of ambulatory practice from both a clinical and an administrative standpoint,” Dr. Jayman-Aristide said.

She earned her medical degree at Ross University School of Medicine and her Masters in Health Professions, Pedagogy, and Leadership at Hofstra University. In addition, she completed her internship and residency at New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

To make an appointment with Dr. Jayman-Aristide, please call (631) 403-2364. For more information, visit nyhealth.com.

About New York Health

At New York Health, we provide highly professional, sensitive, and personalized care. As a result, all of our patients become part of the NY Health family, and we will continuously strive to achieve our main goal. Deliver the best medical care possible with your well-being in mind.

