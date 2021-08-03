Centric Foundation & RastaFinance Partnership Live - Now Includes Staking to Earn CNS

Los Angeles, CA August 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- On July 30 at 00:55 UTC, RastaFinance opened the doors for users to stake RASTA and earn CNS. If you aren’t already familiar with Centric’s strategic partnership with RastaFinance, here’s the background.

In May, Centric announced an upcoming partnership with decentralized finance (DeFi) project, RastaFinance. The partnership was slated to launch after Centric’s blockchain move to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and would include both projects contributing to a RASTA / CNS liquidity pool. Centric and RastaFinance agreed to contribute all provider rewards back into the pool.

On July 16, the day after the BSC migration, the partnership officially launched.

In an exciting new development, RastaFinance is now supporting staking. The staking feature went live on July 30 at 00:55 UTC. Now, anyone can stake RASTA tokens and earn Centric Swap (CNS).

“When staking launched, I wanted to see the contract in action firsthand, and of course earn some passive income,” said COO Tommy Butcher. “It’s so cool to watch the CNS rewards accumulate every few seconds.”

“We love working with the team at Centric, and we’re thrilled for CNS to be the first reward token on our staking platform,” said RastaFinance’s COO.

Users wishing to take part who do not yet hold RASTA can obtain them through the RastaFinance exchange: ​​https://exchange.rasta.finance

Users already holding RASTA can stake them here to begin earning Centric Swap (CNS): https://app.rasta.finance/stake

