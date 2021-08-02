Winter Finance Launches Cryptocurrency $WINTER Tied to a New AI-Driven Trading Protocol on the Binance Smart Chain

Winter Finance Launches Cryptocurrency $WINTER. Democratizing access to AI Trading Algorithms for mainstream investors through a buyback mechanism.

Boston, MA August 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Winter Finance team is dedicated to advancing new wealth generation opportunities for mainstream investors in the emerging Binance Smart Chain ecosystem.

Winter Finance is creating artificial intelligence (AI) powered algorithms designed to perform and generate peak returns in volatile markets. After multiple years of research, the Winter team has developed a cutting-edge reinforcement learning AI model to find the best cryptocurrency investments that yield profits with a diverse risk portfolio, taking advantage of volatility in the overall markets. Their token, $WINTER, launched on July 31, 2021 through a "fair launch" event on the Binance Smart Chain and is now available for trading on the Pancakeswap DEX.

Accessibility to quantitative and AI-driven trading for mainstream investors

The team at Winter Finance strives to make it possible for regular investors to unlock the power of proprietary trading algorithms usually only accessible to large funds, enterprise businesses or high networth individuals. Winter Token is made to be easily accessible as anyone who buys the $WINTER token will be rewarded automatically through AI generated buybacks, continuous burns & reflections.

AI-driven trading powered by $WINTER

The Winter Finance developer team has a dedicated cryptocurrency wallet that sells and buys back tokens using gains generated from algorithmic trading powered by AI learning models. Returns get shared with the community on a continuous basis. Reflection size increases with the amount of tokens held.

What makes Winter Finance unique is its novel approach building the Winter AI Trading Algorithm. Winter Token uses a neural net - specifically, a model called Deep Q-Learning. There are two of these models in a single environment, using real trading data as training data. Using a GAN, these models compete against each other to maximize returns. The end result is a fast fine-tuning of the deep Q learning agent, which can be thought of as a generalized utility function that starts with an "exploration" phase to avoid staying within a local optimum, in order to find the global optimum, which helps optimize returns regardless of current market conditions by capitalizing on volatility (known as “gamma”).

Major milestones on the Winter Finance roadmap include launching full AI trading protocols by the end of August 2021, influencer and mainstream media campaigns, as well as the development of their merchandise store. They are set to expand their workforce rapidly.

The Founder

Hungry Wolf is an MIT postdoc who specializes in optimizing reinforcement learning models with GANs and ephemeral environment design.

A global Community and Dedication to Transparency

The Winter team is dedicated to building a global community, and empowering individuals to reach financial freedom. The team is six members strong, and all token sales are immediately reinvested to improve the AI learning models and to assist the growth of the $WINTER ecosystem. $WINTER’s developers have trained at MIT, Sloan Business School and the University of Brisbane. They are scheduled to unveil their full identities once initial milestones have been completed.

For more information, visit www.wintertoken.finance and the Telegram group https://t.me/wintertokenofficial

