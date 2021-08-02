New York Cancer & Blood Specialists and AdvantageCare Physicians Collaborate to Advance Comprehensive Cancer Care in Brooklyn

Port Jefferson Station, NY August 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the leading oncology practices in the nation have teamed up with AdvantageCare Physicians (ACPNY), one of New York's largest primary and specialty care practices, to provide state-of-the-art cancer care services to Brooklyn. Today, the cancer centers, located in Downtown Brooklyn and East New York, Brooklyn, officially opened for hematology-oncology care and services.

Brooklyn’s new cancer care centers are located at:

- 447 Atlantic Ave Brooklyn, NY 11217 in Downtown Brooklyn

- 101 Pennsylvania Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207 in East New York

These cancer care centers bring a range of comprehensive services to the Brooklyn community. Co-located at AdvantageCare Physicians, patients have access to world-class care in a comfortable and attentive environment conducive to healing, staffed by a multidisciplinary team of experts ready to provide comprehensive cancer care closer to home.

“We are excited to expand our Brooklyn footprint and provide dedicated cancer care and blood disorder services to the New York City population of patients looking for trusted care close to home,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of NYCBS.

ACPNY’s medical offices, like East New York and Downtown, are designed to make coordination of care seamless, by bringing together a range of primary care and specialty services, offered by ACPNY and its clinical partners, in one convenient location for patients.

“Our ‘whole you’ approach to care helps our patients pursue better health by giving them easy access to a full range of primary and specialty care in their communities,” said Dr. Navarra Rodriguez, Chief Medical Officer of ACPNY.

Board-certified hematologist-oncologist Dr. Mark Grand will practice at the new location under NYCBS leadership to provide the highest quality comprehensive cancer and blood disorder care to patients. Dr. Grand received his Doctor of Medicine at New York Medical College. He completed an Internal Medicine Residency and Hematology-Oncology Fellowship at Berkshire Medical Center. He also completed a Fellowship at Brookdale Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Grand has more than 30 years of experience practicing hematology-oncology. He believes medicine is a special art and enjoys developing close relationships with his patients to deliver the best possible patient care.

“I look forward to enhancing my knowledge and experience with NYCBS while having access to state-of-the-art lab facilities and connecting with a new network of colleagues,” Dr. Grand said.

To make an appointment with Dr. Grand, please call (718) 732-4049.

About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:

New York Cancer & Blood Specialists is committed to our patients. We are dedicated to providing each patient with a unique path to treatment and unmatched support. We strive to make quality, comprehensive cancer care available to each and every patient throughout New York.

About AdvantageCare Physicians:

AdvantageCare Physicians, one of the largest primary and specialty care practices in the New York area, provides quality, personalized care that is focused on the whole patient. With more than 40 medical offices across the five boroughs* and Long Island, AdvantageCare Physicians takes a team-based approach to care where physicians work with nurses, social workers, nutritionists, behavioral health specialists, and other professionals.

*BronxDocs is an affiliate of AdvantageCare Physicians in the Bronx.

