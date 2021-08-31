STB Unanimously Rejects CN Voting Trust Leaving KCS in Position to Choose CP as the Right Partner

CN-KCS merger proposal proven illusory as STB notes significant threats to competition

A CP-KCS combination offers short- and long-term value with regulatory certainty and CP today has written KCS board to affirm August 10 CP offer

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSX:CP) (NYSE:CP) today said the Surface Transportation Board's ("STB") decision to refuse Canadian National ("CN") and Kansas City Southern's ("KCS") joint motion for voting trust approval is the right one for rail shippers, the freight rail industry and the North American economy.

"The STB decision clearly shows that the CN-KCS merger proposal is illusory and not achievable," said Keith Creel, CP President and CEO. "Knowing this, we believe the August 10 CP offer to combine with KCS, which recognizes the premium value of KCS while providing regulatory certainty, ought to be deemed a superior proposal. Today, we have notified the KCS Board of Directors that our August 10 offer still stands to bring this once-in-a lifetime partnership together."

The text of the letter to the KCS Board of Directors can be found below in this news release.

"CP has always maintained that the CN-KCS combination and the proposed CN voting trust is not in the public interest," Creel said. "Hundreds of rail shippers, community leaders, elected officials and other stakeholders have voiced those same concerns and today the STB agreed."

CP-KCS is the only true end-to-end Class 1 combination that serves the public interest preserving and enhancing competition for customers and enabling a stronger North American rail network connecting Canada, the United States and Mexico. CP-KCS is a superior combination that has a path to approval and deal certainty for the KCS shareholders.

As previously announced, CP continues to pursue its application process for a potential acquisition of KCS so that the STB can review the pro-competitive CP-KCS combination without undue delay. Importantly, the STB has already approved CP's use of a voting trust and affirmed KCS' waiver from the new rail merger rules it adopted in 2001 because a CP-KCS combination is truly end-to-end, pro-competitive, and the only viable Class 1 combination.

KCS stockholder meeting Sept. 3

CP has filed a proxy statement asking stockholders to vote "AGAINST" the proposed CN-KCS combination at the KCS stockholders meeting so that KCS stockholders are not locked into the CN-KCS deal and unable to consider other, better, options. That includes CP's Aug. 10 offer submitted to KCS. A vote to "ABSTAIN" and vote "AGAINST" are essentially the same since they both withhold approval of the CN merger proposal.

The STB decision

In rejecting the proposed CN-KCS voting trust, the STB recognized the trust was not consistent with the public interest and the CN-KCS combination is anticompetitive.

In its decision the STB wrote, "…the Board finds that (CN and KCS) have not demonstrated that their use of a voting trust would be consistent with the public interest. Applicants have shown no benefit from the use of a voting trust to stakeholders other than KCS and CN. At the same time, the use of a voting trust, in the context of the impending control application, would raise risks that threaten to undermine the public interests."

Noting the competitive overlap the CN-KCS merger brings with it, the STB said "the competitive overlap in (CN and KCS's) networks is not limited to, and extends beyond, the Baton Rouge-New Orleans corridor. Applicants operate parallel lines through the central portion of the United States and compete for north-south traffic on these lines, particularly where KCS's network parallels the section of CN's network that CN acquired from Illinois Central (IC) in 1999."

The decision notes how any CN-KCS combination would have to be reviewed under the new regulations established in 2001, the first proposed merger to fall under those rules. The "new regulations that apply to major transactions such as this one go beyond preserving competitive options at two-to-one locations and seek to protect product and geographic competition."

In comparing the CN-KCS combination with the proposed CP-KCS transaction, the STB said "the two transactions are substantially different: the proposed CP-KCS transaction … is an end-to-end merger, whereas, here, the CN system overlaps with that of KCS."

Conference Call for Investment Community

CP will host an investor conference call on Sept. 1, 2021, at 9 AM Eastern Time to discuss the STB decision. A live webcast of the call and the replay will be available on the CP website at investor.cpr.ca. To pre-register for the conference call, click here and to listen to the live conference call, dial (844) 200 6205 in the U.S. or (929) 526 1599 internationally.

A conference call replay will be available until Tuesday, September 7. To access the replay, dial (866) 813 9403 and reference the passcode 870499.

CP-KCS: The only viable Class 1 combination

While the CN-KCS merger proposal fails the public interest and competition tests, a CP-KCS combination would create more competition – not less – in the freight rail industry and would be better for Amtrak. It brings more competition among railways and protects obligations to passenger service.

A CP-KCS combination offers all the same benefits – and more – to rail shippers and the supply chain with none of CN-KCS' harms or need to enforce promises through regulation. A CP-KCS combination:

Creates single-line routes to all the markets that a CN-KCS network would reach

Brings new competition to and from Upper Midwest markets dominated by BNSF or UP that CN-KCS cannot address

Creates new competition versus CN that CN-KCS actually eliminates

Has a route network that does not funnel all of its traffic through the congested Chicago area

area Unlocks new capacity for Amtrak passenger service, rather than interfering with passenger service between Baton Rouge and New Orleans and south of Chicago

CP-KCS would enhance competition, create new and stronger competitive single-line options against existing single-line routes while taking trucks off the highway. CP-KCS would maintain all existing freight rail gateways and maintain competition in the Baton Rouge to New Orleans corridor, while creating new north-south lanes between Western Canada, the Upper Midwest and the Gulf Coast and Mexico.

CP is willing to host intercity passenger rail service between New Orleans and Baton Rouge, an outcome with far more operational flexibility and less risk to Louisiana taxpayers. CP has consistently received an A rating from Amtrak, leading the industry for the previous five years-plus, in its annual host railroad report card recognizing its industry-leading on-time performance record. CP is also the first Class 1 railroad to complete 100 percent certification of its Amtrak schedules.

A CP-KCS transaction would diminish the pressure for downstream consolidation by preserving the basic six-railroad structure of the North American rail network: two in the west, two in the east and two in Canada, each with access to the U.S. Gulf Coast. By contrast, a CN-KCS transaction would fundamentally disrupt this balance.

For more information on the benefits of a CP-KCS combination, visit FutureForFreight.com.

The full text of today's letter to the KCS Board of Directors:

Board of Directors

c/o Pat Ottensmeyer

Kansas City Southern

427 West 12th Street

Kansas City, Missouri 64105

Dear Members of the Kansas City Southern ("KCS") Board of Directors:

On behalf of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited ("CP"), I am pleased to reaffirm our offer ("Offer") for CP to combine with KCS on the same terms as set forth in our letter dated August 10, 2021.

As we have consistently stated, we have always believed that the proposed Canadian National Railway Company ("CN")-KCS merger would not be actionable. Our belief was confirmed today when the Surface Transportation Board (the "STB") denied approval for CN's proposed voting trust.

We applaud the KCS Board of Directors for its good judgment in adjourning the KCS special meeting of stockholders to vote on the proposed CN merger pending the STB's decision. The adjournment has helped preserve the KCS stockholders' ability to consider a combination of CP and KCS—a more certain transaction which offers compelling short-term and long-term value that is actually achievable, already has the benefit of STB approval to use a voting trust and is, in our view, the only viable Class 1 merger.

We are happy to hereby confirm that our Offer still stands and we are excited to re-engage with KCS to pursue a CP-KCS combination, which will be transformational for the railroad industry and serve the best interests of our respective customers, shareholders and other stakeholders and the North American economy.

The Offer

The terms of our Offer are repeated below:

Holders of KCS common stock will receive 2.884 CP common shares and $90 in cash for each share of KCS common stock held, representing a value of approximately $300 per common share based on CP closing market price as of August 9, 2021 (the day prior to our letter from August 10 with our improved terms). This represents an increase of $25 per KCS share over the offer price at the time of our previously agreed combination and a 34% premium to KCS's unaffected price based on the KCS closing share price of $224 as of March 19, 2021 . Holders of KCS preferred stock will continue to receive $37.50 in cash for each share of KCS preferred stock held.



This Offer is subject to the execution of a merger agreement on terms substantially as set forth in the draft merger agreement attached as Annex A hereto (the "Merger Agreement", and the transactions contemplated thereby, the "Transaction").



The cash portion of the consideration will be funded through a combination of cash-on-hand and approximately $9.5 billion in new debt. In connection with this Offer, we are submitting commitment letters, by and among CP, as covenantor, and Canadian Pacific Railway Company, as borrower, and Bank of Montreal and Goldman Sachs Lending Partners LLC, as commitment parties (the "Commitment Parties"), together with the redacted fee letter related thereto, in each case executed on behalf of the Commitment Parties, and which are attached as Annex B hereto.



In connection with KCS's termination of the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of May 21, 2021 , by and among CN, Brooklyn Merger Sub, Inc. and KCS (the "CN Agreement") in accordance with the terms thereof in order to accept this Offer and enter into the Merger Agreement, upon receiving satisfactory evidence of KCS having paid, or having caused to be paid, the Company Termination Fee and CP Termination Fee Refund (as such terms are defined in the CN Agreement) pursuant to and in accordance with the terms of the CN Agreement as in effect on the date hereof, CP will advance or cause to be advanced to KCS an amount equal to the aggregate amount of the Company Termination Fee and the CP Termination Fee Refund (the latter constituting a refund and return by CP of the "Company Termination Fee" received by CP from KCS on the termination of the prior merger agreement between CP and KCS).



This Offer shall expire at 11:59 p.m. , New York City time, on September 12, 2021 , if KCS has not delivered evidence to CP by that time that KCS has delivered to CN, in accordance with the terms of the CN Agreement, a Company Superior Proposal Notice (as defined in the CN Agreement) advising CN of its intention to terminate the CN Agreement to accept this Offer and enter into the Merger Agreement.



The provisions of Article 8 of the Merger Agreement are incorporated by reference herein mutatis mutandis, and this Offer and our other agreements set forth herein shall be governed by and construed in accordance with such provisions.

Following the closing of the Transaction, KCS stockholders would own approximately 28% of the combined company (reflecting a 3% point increased ownership as compared to our previously agreed combination). Our combined company would be well positioned for growth, bringing together the two railroads with the highest 3-year revenue CAGR and generating increased annual synergies of $1 billion within three years, which, together with the 3% increased KCS stockholder ownership in the combined company, offers KCS stockholders further value upside incremental to the immediate premium under our offer.

We firmly believe that our Offer is superior to the proposed CN merger due to the greater regulatory and value certainty it provides KCS stockholders. CP has a clear path to closing with STB voting trust approval (which CN has been denied) already in-hand. Furthermore, the STB has affirmed that the pro-competitive CP-KCS combination would be evaluated under the pre-2001 STB merger rules, unlike the CN-KCS combination which would be scrutinized under the more stringent STB merger rules adopted in 2001 (rules that were designed to address the exact kinds of threats to competition and other issues posed by a CN-KCS combination). Indeed, the STB's decision expressly noted (at 28) that "the competitive overlap in Applicants' networks is not limited to, and extends beyond, the Baton Rouge-New Orleans corridor. Applicants operate parallel lines through the central portion of the United States and compete for north-south traffic on these lines." We believe that, with the recent STB decision denying CN's proposed voting trust, the STB's message is very clear: there is no way to successfully execute the proposed CN merger and there is no deal or value certainty for the KCS stockholders should KCS continue to pursue the proposed CN merger without voting trust approval.

CP is standing by ready and willing to pursue this once-in-a lifetime partnership together, and we remain committed to everything this opportunity presents. We look forward to re-engaging with you to bring together our two companies to serve the best interests of our shareholders, customers, stakeholders and the North American railroad industry.

Respectfully yours,

Keith Creel

President and Chief Executive Officer

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited

