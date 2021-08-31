The Shyft Group's Utilimaster Receives Influx Of Grocery Delivery Vehicle Orders To Meet Growing Demand For Fresh And Frozen Goods Home Delivery

NOVI, Mich., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The past year has transformed the way people get their groceries, with many preferring the convenience of home delivery. Utilimaster®, a go-to-market brand of The Shyft Group's Fleet Vehicles & Services business unit (NASDAQ:SHYF) ("Shyft" or the "Company"), North America's leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for ecommerce-driven parcel delivery, as well as the broader commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets, recognizes the unique needs of grocery delivery suppliers and consumers in rural, suburban, and urban areas, and is increasing production of its diverse lineup of refrigerated vehicles suited to meet the challenge. During the last several months, the Company has received orders for over 500 refrigerated and other units from grocery chains around the country.

"Consumers expect reliable, on-time service with their grocery delivery orders. Utilimaster understands this need and provides a wide range of vehicles to meet efficient and safe grocery delivery demands," said Daryl Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Shyft Group. "Whether it's a grocery delivery to your door or a heavy-duty truck from the distribution center to a retail grocer, Utilimaster has the best purpose-built solution on the road, today and tomorrow."

After thousands of ride-along studies, Utilimaster has analyzed and assessed how to meet the demands of growing industries, such as grocery delivery, engineering and offering specific solutions that match each fleet's unique needs. Utilimaster offers a wide range of temperature-controlled vehicles, including Multi Temp vehicles which can span GVWR classes and are designed to deliver a variety of foods at their optimum temperature, including fresh, frozen, cold, and ambient temperature goods, within the same vehicle. The Company's unique ability to sell and service vehicles across the GVWR Class 1-7 spectrum include:

Velocity™: Utilimaster's latest addition to their delivery line-up now includes the ability to carry fresh and frozen goods. The vehicle is unique in its small format and large cargo capacity, providing the nimbleness, comfort, and fuel efficiency of a cargo van with the accessibility and capacity of a walk-in van

Walk-in Step-Vans: With a highly adaptable cargo area and multiple side and rear door configurations, it offers maximum versatility and interior design features

Cargo Van Upfits: Provides customer-specific purpose-built storage configurations for high-frequency, urban, and suburban grocery delivery

"As more customers in urban, suburban, and rural areas seek grocery delivery solutions, our commitment to provide diversified vehicle offerings has increased in response. Adding the Velocity, an agile and adaptable last mile delivery vehicle, to our temperature-controlled vehicle lineup has gotten the attention of grocers and food suppliers of all sizes across the country," said Chad Heminover, President, Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services. "In addition to our broad vehicle lineup, Utilimaster produces refrigerated vehicles across our manufacturing footprint, so we are uniquely positioned to meet customer needs, from both a manufacturing and distribution standpoint."

In response to the increased demand for home-delivered goods and groceries, Utilimaster will showcase the Velocity F2 at the upcoming Home Delivery World in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, from September 1-2. Home Delivery World is the industry-defining event for last mile logistics in the U.S. and abroad.

The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services™ and Shyft Specialty Vehicles™. Today, its family of brands include Utilimaster®, Royal Truck Body™, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us™, Spartan RV Chassis™, Builtmore Contract Manufacturing™, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,900 associates across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales from continuing operations of $676 million in 2020. Learn more about The Shyft Group at www.TheShyftGroup.com.

