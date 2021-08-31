Lee Health Announces Partnership with DispatchHealth to Bring Patients High Acuity In-Home Medical Care

FORT MYERS, Fla. and DENVER, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lee Health, one of the largest public health systems in the U.S. is pleased to announce its partnership with DispatchHealth, a leading provider of in-home medical care. Through the partnership patients in Southwest Florida will now have a convenient way to receive high-quality, in-person medical care in the comfort of their home.

Beginning August 26, Lee Health is supporting this new in-home healthcare option to community members throughout Lee County in Florida. DispatchHealth provides in-home medical care for a wide range of common to complex injuries and illnesses including viral infections, COPD exacerbations, congestive heart failure and more.

"At Lee Health, we pride ourselves on thinking outside of the box when it comes to how we care for patients throughout our communities," said Kris Fay, chief officer population health and physician services of Lee Health. "Our goal is to provide our patients the right care at the right time and through DispatchHealth's innovative platform, high-quality care can now come right to the patient's front door. By removing obstacles and bringing care to the home with DispatchHealth, we are providing patients another way to receive effective, convenient, and affordable care."

Patients can request care via phone or by visiting DispatchHealth's mobile app or website, no referral needed. Once requested, an expertly trained medical team typically arrives at the patient's home within a few hours, equipped with the necessary tools and treatments, including on-site diagnostics and a CLIA-certified lab. In addition to the on-site care, DispatchHealth also coordinates additional patient needs such as prescriptions, ongoing care with their physician and billing with insurance companies.

"We are thrilled to partner with Lee Health to expand our unique care model in Florida to the Fort Myers community," said Mark Prather, co-founder, and chief executive officer of DispatchHealth. "DispatchHealth's proven approach to high acuity, in-home care not only improves patient outcomes it also reduces medical costs. With a shared commitment to value-based care, our partnership empowers Lee Health to go beyond traditional care settings and meet patients where they are."

DispatchHealth began operations in Florida in September 2020 and over the last year has rapidly increased the number of markets it serves throughout the state. The partnership with Lee Health will expand the company's reach to more patients in Florida. DispatchHealth is open seven days a week, 365 days a year, including holidays. For more information, visit DispatchHealth.com.

About Lee Health

Since the opening of the first hospital in 1916, Lee Health has been a health care leader in Southwest Florida, constantly evolving to meet the needs of the community. A non-profit, integrated health care services organization, Lee Health is staffed by caring people, inspiring health, who are committed to the well-being of every individual served, focused on healthy living and maintaining good health. Services are conveniently located throughout the community in four acute care hospitals, two specialty hospitals, outpatient centers, walk-in medical centers, primary care and specialty physician practices and other services across the continuum of care. Learn more at www.LeeHealth.org.

About DispatchHealth

DispatchHealth is building the world's largest in-home care system in order to deliver trusted and compassionate care to all. DispatchHealth offers on-demand acute care and an advanced level of medical care for people of all ages in the comfort of their own homes. DispatchHealth's emergency medicine and internal medicine trained medical teams are equipped with all the tools necessary to treat common to complex injuries and illnesses. DispatchHealth works closely with payers, providers, health systems, EMS, employer groups and others to deliver care in the home to reduce unnecessary emergency room visits, hospital stays and readmissions. Acute care medical teams are available seven days a week, evenings and holidays and can be requested via app, online or a quick phone call. DispatchHealth is partnered with most major insurance companies. For more information, visit DispatchHealth.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lee-health-announces-partnership-with-dispatchhealth-to-bring-patients-high-acuity-in-home-medical-care-301366284.html

SOURCE DispatchHealth