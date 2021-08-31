Canada reaches agreement with U.S. to support refugees' travel to safety
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 31, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada continues to exhaust every option to get as many Afghans to safety as possible, in partnership with our allies around the world. In the first phase of our operation, Canada evacuated roughly 3,700 people from Afghanistan—the majority of whom are refugees who supported Canada's mission, and will soon begin new lives in this country.
As we begin the second phase of our operation, Canada's solidarity with the people of Afghanistan remains strong. This phase will center on welcoming Afghan refugees who have been forced to flee Afghanistan to another country.
As part of
this work
, the Government of Canada has reached agreement with the United States to closely cooperate
on
the
safe passage and
departure
from Afghanistan
of our nationals
,
Afghan nationals who have served
both
countries, as well as their families.
As part of this agreement
, Canada will welcome up to
5,000
refugees whose evacuations were facilitated by the
United States.
These refugees will be accepted as part of Canada's recently announced program for some 20,000
refugees, which include
persecuted Afghan minorities, women human rights advocates, LGBTI individuals, and journalists. This collaboration will also help to reduce current pressures in the global resettlement system,
facilitating wider international efforts to support Afghan refugees and
accelerating efforts to welcome more refugees to
safety in
Canada.
Refugees
must meet all eligibility and admissibility requirements. They
will come to Canada via countries where they have been temporarily located after fleeing Afghanistan.
Canada and the U.S. have a long and proud history of shared values and strong cooperation, and the
Government of Canada is grateful for the U.S.'s efforts to protect the Hamid Karzai International Airport and evacuate as many people as possible. This partnership, which saw many Canadians and refugees bound for Canada evacuated on American flights, forms the basis for today's agreement to welcome these refugees to Canada.
Related products
-
Joint statement on Afghanistan evacuation travel assurances
-
Supporting Afghan nationals: Key figures
-
Support for Afghan citizens with travel authorizations to leave Afghanistan
-
Canada announces additional humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and neighbouring countries
-
Canada expands resettlement program to bring more Afghans to safety
Associated links
Follow us:
SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/31/c4079.html