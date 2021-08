Canada reaches agreement with U.S. to support refugees' travel to safety

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 31, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada continues to exhaust every option to get as many Afghans to safety as possible, in partnership with our allies around the world. In the first phase of our operation, Canada evacuated roughly 3,700 people from Afghanistan—the majority of whom are refugees who supported Canada's mission, and will soon begin new lives in this country.

As we begin the second phase of our operation, Canada's solidarity with the people of Afghanistan remains strong. This phase will center on welcoming Afghan refugees who have been forced to flee Afghanistan to another country.

As part of

this work

, the Government of Canada has reached agreement with the United States to closely cooperate

on

the

safe passage and

departure

from Afghanistan

of our nationals

,

Afghan nationals who have served

both

countries, as well as their families.

As part of this agreement

, Canada will welcome up to

5,000

refugees whose evacuations were facilitated by the

United States.

These refugees will be accepted as part of Canada's recently announced program for some 20,000

refugees, which include

persecuted Afghan minorities, women human rights advocates, LGBTI individuals, and journalists. This collaboration will also help to reduce current pressures in the global resettlement system,

facilitating wider international efforts to support Afghan refugees and

accelerating efforts to welcome more refugees to

safety in

Canada.

Refugees

must meet all eligibility and admissibility requirements. They

will come to Canada via countries where they have been temporarily located after fleeing Afghanistan.

Canada and the U.S. have a long and proud history of shared values and strong cooperation, and the

Government of Canada is grateful for the U.S.'s efforts to protect the Hamid Karzai International Airport and evacuate as many people as possible. This partnership, which saw many Canadians and refugees bound for Canada evacuated on American flights, forms the basis for today's agreement to welcome these refugees to Canada.



