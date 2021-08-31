Six Flags Entertainment Partners With Axon To Implement Body-Worn Cameras At All U.S. Park Locations

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AXON ), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, today announced that Six Flags Entertainment Corp., has equipped security staff across U.S. amusement park locations with body-worn cameras backed by Axon's digital evidence management solution, Axon Evidence . This order was received and shipped in Q2 of 2021.

Dedicated to providing transparency to ensure staff and visitors are kept safe, Six Flags has deployed 600 Axon Body 2 cameras to park security across the U.S. By joining the Axon network, Six Flags will be able to effectively and safely respond to critical situations, and provide security officers with tools to ensure everyone's safety.

"We're excited to be partnering with Six Flags to improve safety and provide an even better experience to guests and employees," says Mike Shore, General Manager of Axon's Commercial and Private Security sectors. "Connected cameras that seamlessly integrate with Axon Evidence will enable Six Flags to automatically capture, manage and share key incidents. This added transparency will increase security and operations efficiencies and eliminate uncertainty around staff and guest interactions, benefiting everyone involved."

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation joins other innovative commercial industries by joining the Axon Network. Axon is bringing its suite of advanced technology solutions to commercial and private security markets, including entertainment venues and amusement parks that seek to promote safety and peace of mind. These industries benefit from the same transparency and efficiency capabilities that the Axon network provides to public safety.

