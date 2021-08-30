 Skip to main content

Surgio Health Selected by Commonspirit Health for Instrument Tracking Contract Award

PRNewswire  
August 30, 2021 3:26pm   Comments
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgio Health, a surgical logistics management platform developed to optimize patient safety through real-time management of surgical assets and improved process and interdepartmental workflow, announces that it has received a systemwide dual source contract with CommonSpirit Health, one of the largest nonprofit health systems in the country. The new contract award allows CommonSpirit facilities to take advantage of pricing and terms pre-negotiated for the Surgio suite of healthcare solutions.

"The partnership with CommonSpirit - who operates 140 hospitals and more than 1,000 care sites across 21 states - is a strong testimony and confirmation of the unique value Surgio provides and will further accelerate our rapidly expanding share of the surgical instrument tracking and optimization market," said Chris J. Stewart, President and CEO of Surgio Health.

Surgio is a cloud-based, surgical logistics management platform for hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and medical device manufacturers. The software platform is specifically designed to assist in providing best-in-class asset and workflow tracking technology & analytics that drives alignment between the OR, sterile processing department (SPD), surgeons, and vendors to create an optimal OR environment. Each solution is intentionally built with a focus on outcomes: lowering costs, mitigating risk, improving efficiencies, and maximizing the quality of patient care.

CONTACT:
Chris J. Stewart, President and CEO
chris@surgio.com

Surgio Health Communications
Josh Sandberg
josh@orthospinepartners.com
www.orthospinenews.com

About Surgio Health
Surgio Health is a surgical logistics technology partner for hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and medical device manufacturers. We deliver an innovative suite of solutions which drive alignment between OR, sterile processing department (SPD), surgeons and vendors to lower costs, mitigate risk, and improve efficiencies. Our surgical instrument asset tracking, bill only requisition and hospital LMS education solutions are HIPAA-compliant, EHR and ERP integrated. www.surgio.com

