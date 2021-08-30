Noblis MSD Awarded Prime $72 Million Navy IDIQ Contract to Enhance the Operability of Naval Surface Ships

RESTON, Va., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noblis, a leading provider of science, technology and strategy services to the federal government, today announced that its subsidiary, Noblis MSD, formerly known as McKean Defense Group, LLC, has received a five-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multi-award contract from the Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division to enhance the operability of naval surface ships through system modernization and sustainment. Competitively procured, the contract carries a maximum estimated value of $72 million if all options are exercised.

With this award, the company will compete for task orders to deliver engineering, logistics, cyber security and waterfront training to help enhance ship operability. This work will be performed in Philadelphia and at various Naval ports.

"The Noblis MSD team has a long-standing relationship with the Navy and unique experience with this program," said Glenn Hickok, president, Noblis MSD. "We look forward to building on this experience to help the Navy achieve critical modernization and security goals."

"I'm especially excited about this contract," said Eric Schneider, director, Navy Strategy, Noblis MSD. "It's an opportunity to fully combine Noblis MSD's deep mission and system knowledge with Noblis' world-class Cyber, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence solutions to further advance this mission."

ABOUT NOBLIS MSD

Noblis MSD, a Noblis subsidiary, is a recognized market leader in U.S. Navy network design, operational readiness, system modernization, lifecycle sustainment and system integration. As a system developer through lifecycle maintenance, Noblis MSD provides engineering, enterprise transformation and program management, to help clients design solutions for operations and maintenance. We identify and deploy new shipboard technologies, integrate information technology across shipboard platforms, implement cyber and advanced information technology systems and develop strategies to support the Warfighter. Noblis MSD leverages the depth and breadth of the entire Noblis family of companies to deliver advanced capabilities to our clients.

About Noblis

Noblis is a dynamic science, technology and strategy organization dedicated to creating forward-thinking technical and advisory solutions in the public interest. We bring the best of scientific thought, management and engineering expertise together in an environment of independence and objectivity to deliver enduring impact on federal missions. Noblis works with a wide range of government clients in the defense, homeland security, intelligence, law enforcement and federal civil sectors. Together with our subsidiaries, we tackle the nation's toughest problems and apply advanced solutions to our clients' most critical missions.

