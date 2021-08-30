ZAP Surgical to Bring the Latest Non-Invasive Brain Tumor Treatment to Viamed Virgen de la Paloma Hospital in Madrid

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc. today announced an agreement with Mercurius Health in collaboration with Viamed Salud Hospital Group to bring its advanced ZAP-X® Gyroscopic Radiosurgery® platform to the newly formed Institute of Advanced Radiosurgery at the Virgen de la Paloma Hospital in Madrid, Spain.

The project will be led by Dr. Kita Sallabanda, renowned neurosurgeon and president of the Spanish Society of Radiosurgery (SER), Associate Professor at the Complutense University of Madrid, and Adjunct Professor at the San Carlos University Clinical Hospital. With this initiative, the Virgen de la Paloma Hospital aims to become a European center of radiosurgery excellence. Installation and commissioning of the ZAP-X are estimated to occur in late 2021.

Stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) is a well-established procedure for the non-invasive treatment of many primary and metastatic brain tumors, as well cranial functional and vascular disorders such as trigeminal neuralgia and arteriovenous malformations. Often considered an alternative to costly and invasive surgical procedures, SRS is a non-invasive outpatient procedure that often provides equivalent to superior outcomes, yet requires no surgical incision, and little to no patient recovery period.

"The recent innovations of ZAP-X allow the Institute of Advanced Radiosurgery at Virgen de la Paloma Hospital to bring the very latest, state-of-the-art radiosurgical treatment to Madrid, and ultimately help set a new global standard for brain tumor therapy," said Dr. Kita Sallabanda.

Leveraging a ground-breaking design, the ZAP-X system uses gyroscopic mobility to direct radiosurgical beams from hundreds of unique angles to precisely concentrate radiation on the tumor target. This pioneering approach supports the clinical objective of protecting healthy brain tissue and patient neuro-cognitive function, and when needed, enable future potential SRS re-treatments without the unnecessary risks associated with other radiation delivery technologies.

ZAP-X is additionally recognized for being the first and only vault-free and cobalt-free dedicated SRS delivery system, thereby eliminating the costs to build expensive shielded radiation treatment rooms, and removing the need to maintain, secure and regularly replace live radioactive isotopes.

For more about the ZAP-X Gyroscopic Radiosurgery platform, please visit: https://zapsurgical.com/. Detailed system overview animations can be found at https://youtu.be/9ph-cdb5QO0.

About ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc.

ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures the ZAP-X® Gyroscopic Radiosurgery™ platform. ZAP was founded in 2014 by Dr. John R. Adler, CEO and founder of ZAP Surgical, and Emeritus Dorothy & TK Chan Professor of Neurosurgery and Radiation Oncology at Stanford University. The ZAP-X platform incorporates a unique vault-free design that typically eliminates the need for costly shielded treatment rooms. ZAP-X also utilizes a modern linear accelerator to eliminate historical use of Cobalt-60. Learn more at http://www.zapsurgical.com, or follow us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/zapsurgical/) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/ZapSurgical).

About Mercurius Health

Mercurius is an international leader in oncology services in the areas of radiotherapy, brachytherapy and nuclear medicine with projects in countries such as Portugal, the United Kingdom, Spain, Mozambique, Angola and Romania. We help hospitals and cancer centers to provide better care to their patients, realizing the full potential of technology to enhance people's lives. We have a multidisciplinary team of 120 oncology professionals, providing consulting services to hospitals and cancer centers, providing turnkey projects and solving complex problems to provide the best care to patients.

About Viamed Salud

Founded in 2001, Viamed Salud is one of the leading hospital groups in Spain, with 11 hospitals, 15 health centers, and 2,300 highly qualified health professionals across Andalusia, Aragon, Catalonia, La Rioja, Murcia and Madrid. With the objective of providing the highest quality standards for the patient. its hospitals are characterized by having the latest, most modern medical-surgical technology available. Viamed Salud is also committed to a policy of environmental sustainability.

Contacts:

Mark Arnold

Senior Vice President, Marketing

ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc.

+1 650 492 7797, ext. 101

Email: info@zapsurgical.com

Cristina Cañadas / Nayua Pérez

Communication Department

Viamed Salud

+34 91 639 77 00

Media Contact

Mark C Arnold, ZAP Surgical, +1 (415) 533-4743, marka@zapsurgical.com

SOURCE ZAP Surgical