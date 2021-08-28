Modern Plant-Based Foods Recieves Purchase Order from Germany's Largest Super Market Chain Aldi

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc., (CSE:MEAT) (" Modern Plant Based Foods ") or (the "Company"), an award-winning plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that it will be listing its plant-based snacks, Snacks from the Sun's, "Popped Potato Crisps" with Germany's largest grocery chain, ALDI. The products will initially role out at 285 ALDI retail locations.

Modern Plant-Based Foods Snacks from the Sun TM "Popped Potato Crisps" are light and airy crisps made from all-natural potatoes, whole grains, and seasonings, then popped. The chips are vegan and free of gluten, cholesterol, and saturated fat. These vegan snacks come in four different flavours: sour cream and chive, sea salt and cracked pepper, tangy barbecue, and nacho cheese. Currently, the 'Popped Potato Crisps' are in over 5,000 stores throughout the United States and Canada.

"We are thrilled to be listed with one of the largest most reputable supermarket chains in the world, stated Tara Haddad, Founder and CEO of Modern Plant-Based Foods. "This is a true milestone for our company. I am proud of the continued success we are having in the U.S. market with our plant-based snack line and all the hard work done by the Modern Plant-Based Foods team by expanding our presence in U.S. retail. We are seeing great growth and product acceptance with this snack line as consumers are reaching for healthy alternatives crafted from simple ingredients and are free of gluten."

ALDI, a German family-owned supermarket chain founded in 1946 now has over 11,000 stores in over 20 countries with revenues north of $100 billion USD. With stores in

Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, France, Poland, Spain, Denmark, and Portugal, the ALDI group also operates the Trader Joe's markets in the United States. ALDI U.S. is one of America's fastest growing retailers, serving millions of customers across the country each month. With more than 2,000 stores across 37 states, ALDI is on track to become the third-largest grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022.

"Retailers and consumers alike are quickly discovering how delicious and satisfying our popped crisps are. From the smart packaging to wholesome ingredients, there is no doubt we will see the demand for this product surge. Having a major retailer expand their existing customer offering to include Snacks from the SunTM is another indicator of the significant growth opportunities that are available for this product line. This is our first large step into a global retailer, and we are extremely excited by this opportunity."

The company expects to continue to expand its presence at ALDI.

About Modern Plant-Based Foods

Modern Plant-Based Foods is a Canadian food company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that offers a portfolio of plant-based products including meat and dairy-free alternatives, soups and vegan snacks. Our products are available at select restaurants and retailers across Canada including our own Modern Wellness Bars located in Vancouver. We take a holistic approach to plant-based living and understand the importance of providing nutritious and sustainable alternatives to consumers without sacrificing taste. We want people to feel good about the food they eat which is why we are deliberate in choosing ingredients free of soy, gluten, nuts and GMOs.

Our mission is to change the way food is produced and consumed for the benefit of people, animals and the environment by using natural plant-based ingredients.

