BetRivers Signs Exclusive Partnership With Field Of 68 Media Network & Expands To College Football With The Field Of 12

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As college football kicks-off this weekend, Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) ("RSI"), a Chicago based gaming and betting company, is expanding its commitment to college football by signing an exclusive partnership for BetRivers.com with the Field of 68 and the Field of 12 media network.

This innovative media network will include five weekly podcasts produced in conjunction with BetRivers, featuring a number of former college football superstars, covering each of the Power Five conferences in addition to a live, Saturday night broadcast reacting to the biggest games and stories of the day.

"We are excited to exclusively partner with the Field of 68 and Field of 12 Media Network to make the season even more thrilling for college football fans," said Richard Schwartz, CEO of RSI, which operates BetRivers.com. "These shows, hosted by former college football stars who will be sharing their expertise and insights, exclusively offer our players a unique betting and engagement experience that will enhance the excitement that comes with college sports betting."

The six college football "Field of 12" Podcasts launching this week are:

"THE FIELD OF 12 AFTER DARK," a Saturday night live stream that will be anchored by QB whisperer George Whitfield and will include former college football star quarterbacks Christian Hackenberg , Trevor Knight and Bryce Petty .

a Saturday night live stream that will be anchored by QB whisperer and will include former college football star quarterbacks , and . "The B1G Show," featuring former Ohio State linebacker Joshua Perry and former Penn State quarterback Christian Hackenberg covering the Big Ten.

featuring former Ohio State linebacker and former Penn State quarterback covering the Big Ten. "SEC Primetime with Starks and Stoern," featuring former Florida lineman Max Starks and former Arkansas quarterback Clint Stoerner .

featuring former lineman and former quarterback . "The Trevor & Bryce Show ," with former All-Americans Trevor Knight from Oklahoma and Bryce Petty from Baylor, covering the Big 12.

with former All-Americans from and from Baylor, covering the Big 12. "One on Ones: Harry vs. Coty," starring former Tennessee Titan teammates Harry Douglas and Coty Sensabaugh . Harry starred at Louisville as a wide receiver, while Coty played cornerback for Clemson .

starring former Tennessee Titan teammates and . Harry starred at as a wide receiver, while Coty played cornerback for . Joining the Field of 12 is "Ted & Yogi's Pac-12 Adventure," a popular podcast that features favorite Pac-12 on-air team Yogi Roth, Ted Robinson and producer Michael Molinari .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. RSI's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, RSI's expectations about its partnership with Field of 68 and Field of 12 and the anticipated products and services made available in connection with that partnership. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside RSI's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, changes in applicable laws or regulations, unanticipated product or service delays, and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in RSI's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in RSI's other filings with the SEC. RSI cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. RSI cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. RSI does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

About RSI

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on regulated markets in the United States and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions and is currently live with real-money mobile, online and/or retail operations in ten U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa and West Virginia. RSI is also active internationally, offering its online casino and sportsbook in the regulated gaming market of Colombia on RushBet.co. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year and the 2021 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year. RSI is committed to industry-leading responsible gaming practices and seeks to provide its customers with the resources and services they need to play responsibly. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

About Field of 68

The Field of 68 podcast network is an expansive series of podcasts and digital shows hosted by the people that know college basketball, and the biggest college basketball teams, better than anyone. The Field of 68: Where College Hoops Is THE Priority.

About Field of 12

The Field of 12 is a college football podcast and digital media network that brings together a new generation of creators to produce the kin of content that you can only get from people that lived the game. The Field of 12: Where College Football Happens.

