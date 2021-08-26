Manitoba Public Insurance Awards legacy modernization contract to Infosys Public Services

Infosys Public Services to implement a modern, customer-centric driver licensing and vehicle registration solution

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 26, 2021 /CNW/ -- Infosys Public Services Inc. (IPS), a subsidiary of Infosys (NYSE:INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it will enable Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI), a Crown corporation that delivers auto insurance and driver services, to digitize driver licensing, vehicle registration, and International Registration Plan (IRP) services for over 900,000 Manitobans.

Infosys has partnered with Celtic Systems – a leading DMV solutions provider – to implement the Infosys Celtic Vehicle and Licensing Solution, built on Celtic's portfolio of products (Celtic Motor Vehicle System – CMVS and Celtic Transportation Services – International Registration Plan – CTS-IRP) for Manitoba.

Infosys Celtic Vehicle and Licensing Solution consists of interoperable modules that digitize both the core and ancillary functions including driver licensing, vehicle registration, billing, analytics, and reporting for motor vehicle agencies. Infosys Celtic Vehicle and Licensing Solution provides a modern, customer-centric platform with the native flexibility to meet new business and technical requirements, and deploy them quickly with minimal disruption to the business. This future-ready platform is built on Microsoft and other leading technologies with a highly scalable architecture that is easy to implement and use.

"We are honored and excited to be selected by Manitoba Public Insurance to help navigate this mission-critical digital transformation initiative," said Eric Paternoster, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys Public Services. "Over the last few years, Celtic and Infosys Public Services have helped 19 jurisdictions across North America modernize and digitize various vehicle and driver licensing processes, reducing cost of operations and improving the constituent experience. We look forward to executing this program leveraging our shared experience, enabling Manitoba to build a modern digital foundation to serve their residents more efficiently."

The initiative will be executed using a hybrid agile approach that balances the ability to prototype and rapidly implement new ideas with longer-term designs that lead to real and meaningful change.

"We are pleased to work with Infosys Public Services to modernize the motor vehicle and licensing system, enabling the province to deliver more efficient online supported services to our residents," said Shayon Mitra, Vice President & Chief Transformation Officer, Digital and Transformation, MPI. "Through the solutions' agile modular deployment capabilities, we have an incredible opportunity to effectively adapt to changing regulatory and market needs allowing us to better serve millions of residents across the province."

About Celtic Systems

Celtic Systems is a leader in creating and implementing Enterprise Solutions for Motor Vehicle Administrations across North America. Over the last two decades, Celtic Systems has been helping its clients across USA and Canada to modernize their systems and reap business benefits from latest technologies and streamlined business processes. Our extensive experience in solving the problems of government agencies enables us to effectively modernize agency-wide systems and supporting technologies. Visit www.celtic.bz to know more about how Celtic's solutions can help your agency benefit from best-of-breed technologies and streamlined business processes.

About Infosys Public Services, Inc.

Infosys Public Services is a leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. With benchmark processes, access to cross-industry insights and innovative solutions, Infosys Public Services is helping public sector organizations to navigate their digital transformation, helping them renew existing systems into modern, agile, intelligent platforms, develop new capabilities and deliver better outcomes to all stakeholders at a lower cost with less risk.

Navigate your next with Infosys Public Services. Visit www.infosyspublicservices.com to see how.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in more than 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys ((NSE, BSE, NYSE:INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, financial expectations and plans for navigating the COVID-19 impact on our employees, clients and stakeholders are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, risks related to an economic downturn or recession in India, the United States and other countries around the world, changes in political, business, and economic conditions, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

