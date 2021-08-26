SteriPack Awarded $14.743 Million Contract from US Department of Defense

LAKELAND, Fla., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SteriPack Group ("SteriPack"), a leading global contract manufacturer serving the medical device, pharmaceutical, and diagnostic markets, has received a $14.743 million contract from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), in coordination with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), to develop domestic production capability for XpressCollect™ used in support of diagnostic testing for COVID-19.

The development of XpressCollect is the latest example of SteriPack's continued efforts to combat COVID-19.

XpressCollect is an innovative product that integrates a lower nasal collection device within a dry transport vial promoting increased accessibility, courtesy of self-collection, while also substantially reducing laboratory costs. This industrial base expansion allows SteriPack to establish production capacity of more than 22 million units per month.

Andrew McLean, President & CEO of SteriPack said "The development of XpressCollect is the latest example of SteriPack's continued efforts to combat COVID-19. This project underscores the capabilities of our global product Design & Development team, coupled with our ability to rapidly execute projects with full product lifecycle management services. We are humbled to have received this contract from the US Government and look forward to bringing this new production capacity on-line."

The DoD's Defense Assisted Acquisition (DA2) Cell led this effort in coordination with the Department of the Air Force's Acquisition COVID-19 Task Force (DAF ACT). This effort was funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to enable and support domestic industrial expansion for critical medical resources.

About SteriPack Group

SteriPack is a flexible and responsive global contract manufacturer providing comprehensive partner solutions for medical device, diagnostic, and pharmaceutical combination products. SteriPack offers a full suite of integrated product lifecycle solutions, including contract manufacturing, contract packaging, and injection molding services. SteriPack supports its customers from initial concept, design & development to product realization, including product lifecycle management solutions such as regulatory, quality, laboratory testing, sterilization, and supply chain management.

For more information, please visit steripackgroup.com or email diagnostics@steripackgroup.com.

Contacts:





Sales: David Moore dm@steripackgroup.com



PR: Chloe Bagley c.bagley@steripackgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steripack-awarded-14-743-million-contract-from-us-department-of-defense-301363190.html

SOURCE SteriPack Group