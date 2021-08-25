American Green, Inc.™ (OTC:ERBB) Earns Five Year Cannabis Grow Management Contract from Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

PHOENIX, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Green, Inc. (ERBB:OTC) announced that it has a new management services agreement with Curaleaf's two cultivation facilities in Arizona. Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX:CURLF) is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis which serves medical and adult-use customers throughout the state. This agreement will provide American Green with approximately $2.1 million dollars in annual revenue and $10.4 million in revenue over the term of the agreement.

David G. Gwyther, American Green's president said "We are proud to extend our relationship with Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. for five years. There is also an opportunity for American Green to continue the agreement for three additional five-year periods after our initial five-year term is up. We will continue to provide our premium cannabis grown at our "Sweet Virginia" grow and provide the quality customer service that Curaleaf has been accustomed to so we can earn those future agreement extensions."

"American Green has been a great partner to us and we are looking forward to continuing our relationship with them over the next five years," said Steve Cottrell, president of Curaleaf Arizona.

American Green's premium cannabis is used in various Curaleaf and Select products, including some of their popular Live Resin offerings.

About American Green, Inc.

In 2009, American Green, Inc. became America's second publicly-traded company in the cannabis sector. American Green now, with its more than 50,000 certified beneficial shareholders, is one of the largest (in shareholder count) in the cannabis sector. American Green's mission is to lead the cannabis and premium CBD industry.

Leveraging our team of professionals in cultivation management, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, retail, and community outreach, we strive to develop sustainable initiatives in the cannabis-adjacent and CBD industries, laser-focused on adding company and shareholder value.

