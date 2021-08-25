U.S. Department of Education Taps FileBank to Deliver Ed Tech Services

OAKLAND, N.J., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey-based enterprise management company, FileBank today announced a new partnership with the U.S. Department of Education. Through this partnership, FileBank will provide ed tech services to the federal agency, storing physical documents in its 600,000 cubic foot archive center known as The Vault ™, and providing digital access through its secure, cloud-based platform.

This furthers the New Jersey company's growth to education and government institutions across the country. FileBank provides ed tech and enterprise content management services to more than 300 schools and municipalities in the region. During the past year, FileBank has signed partnerships with new clients including the South Brunswick Board of Education.

"While it is an exciting contract for FileBank, it is also an honor to serve our country through the way we know best… document management," says Gregory Copeland, President of FileBank. "Our bespoke solution promises to increase business productivity, organization, efficiency and the management of their crucial documents in a central and secure repository."

With the company's robust technology platform and extensive experience in the ed tech space, FileBank is positioned to streamline operations, reduce costs, support and enhance compliance initiatives and share information with teachers and school administrators. FileBank's services continue to help schools centralize legal documents and student transcripts, organize department files, free up critical space by storing files in their hurricane proof and fire resistant archive center, along with many other services.

To support the company's rapid growth and expand their reach on the east coast, FileBank recently announced the hiring of Scott Kaufman as the northeast director of business development. Scott brings two decades of experience as an educator and technologist and will play a key role in supporting clients in those sectors.

The Department of Education serves 77 million students enrolled in schools across the U.S. Their mission is to promote student achievement and preparation for global competitiveness by fostering educational excellence and ensuring equal access. The Department awards grants to underrepresented groups, serves as a resource to support students, schools, educators and communities, and provides federal funding and guidance to state-level educational institutions.

In addition to schools, FileBank has been the preferred partner in document management for Fortune 500 companies, Fortune 100 financial institutions, cultural organizations, medical providers, legal, real estate firms, and government entities.

About FileBank

FileBank Inc. is an expert enterprise content management company that specializes in ed tech while also serving clients in government, healthcare, insurance and non-profit sectors. Our bespoke approach attracts well-known organizations like Doctors without Borders, and the New York City Ballet, as well as more than 300 schools and municipalities, such as the Newark School District. Through a robust technology platform, 18 separate services from *scanning to archiving to secure shredding, and a 600,000 cubic foot secure archive center *known as "the Vault ™," FileBank has the capacity and domain expertise to help you "Save What Matters."

Media Contact:

Caroline Glennon

317370@email4pr.com

201-564-4221

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-department-of-education-taps-filebank-to-deliver-ed-tech-services-301361916.html

SOURCE FileBank