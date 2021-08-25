BBTV Subsidiary YoBoHo Enters Deal with Leading Global Distributor, The Orchard, a Subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - YoBoHo New Media Private Limited, a subsidiary of BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX:BBTV) (OTCQX:BBTVF) ("BBTV" or the "Company"), and home to the popular kids IP HooplaKidz, is excited to announce that it has entered into a deal with leading global distributor, The Orchard, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment.

Under this new deal, The Orchard will further expand distribution and monetization for YoBoHo's popular library of kids songs, including HooplaKidz and other IP.

BBTV's subsidiary, YoBoHo, has been entertaining and creating world-class, kids safe digital-first content since 2010. The vast collection of YoBoHo kids and family content includes HooplaKidz, KidsCamp, Teehee Town, All Babies Channel, Annie & Ben, Yayo Y Lula, and a music library of over 3,000 tracks across many languages including English, Hindi, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Arabic, German, Bahasa, Vietnamese, Italian, Russian, and Thai.

"HooplaKidz has been a staple of entertainment for kids and parents alike for more than a decade, and our music has grown to be a beloved backdrop for some of our most cherished characters and content. By partnering with The Orchard, our kids songs will not only reach more families, but gain more opportunity for monetization through their expansive distribution network", comments Hitendra Merchant, Founder & CEO, YoBoHo.

The Orchard reaches digital and physical retailers worldwide. Composed of digital natives specialized in marketing, advertising, sync licensing, performance rights services and more, The Orchard empowers artists and labels to connect with fans across the globe.

"The Orchard is proud to bring music from all genres to listeners around the world, and the kids and family category is an important vertical at a time when people need music more than ever. The HooplaKidz library of kids songs is a great addition to our diverse portfolio, and we're looking forward to driving further success for the IP across multiple platforms," commented Mathew Reiffe, SVP, Global Business and Partner Development, The Orchard.

About BBTV

BBTV is a global media and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company's mission is to help content creators become more successful. With creators ranging from individuals to global media brands, BBTV provides comprehensive, end-to-end Solutions to increase viewership and drive revenue powered by its innovative technology, while allowing creators to focus on their core competency – content creation. In January 2021, BBTV had the second most unique monthly viewers among digital platforms with more than 600 million globally, who consumed more than 50 billion minutes of video content, the most among media companies [1]. ( www.bbtv.com )

[1] Calculations and classifications made by BBTV based on data from Comscore's "Top 12 Countries = January 2021 comScore Video Metrix Media Trend – Multi-Platform – Top 100 Video Properties Report"; Top 12 countries represent ~50% of world's digital population.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including statements with regard to the expectation that agreement with The Orchard will proceed as described in this news release. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including the assumption that the relationship with The Orchard will be successful in increasing the distribution and monetization of YoBoHo's music catalogue, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is qualified in its entirety by the inherent risk and uncertainties surrounding the relationship with The Orchard, including the risk that it may not achieve the goals stated in the forward-looking information, and the general risk factors disclosed in the Company's periodic reports publicly filed and available at www.sedar.com. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

