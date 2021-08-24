General Services Administration (GSA) awards LiquidSpace contract to provide Flexible Coworking Services to government employees.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 18, 2021 the General Services Administration (GSA) announced that LiquidSpace has been awarded a contract to provide Flexible Coworking Services (FCS) in support of the GSA's Total Workplace Program. The program seeks to enable client agencies to focus on their mission by providing effective coworking solutions aligned with their operations. This is the culmination of an 18 month evaluation process by the GSA to create a streamlined procurement program to help federal agencies procure flexible workspace to better support federal employees.

We are excited to see the GSA step boldly into this hybrid workplace future.

With it's network of flexible office partners, LiquidSpace is able to provide GSA the most robust supply of workspace solutions across all geographies that federal agencies need space, from urban centers to tertiary markets, delivering the best value to the federal government. Moreover, LiquidSpace will uniquely enable GSA to enhance small business participation in the program, by efficiently reaching the hundreds of relevant coworking providers who qualify as small businesses.

"LiquidSpace has been meeting the needs of businesses large and small for nearly a decade by combining an agnostic and unrivaled marketplace of on-demand office and meeting space, with exclusive technology to automate the management of hybrid workplace ," said Mark Gilbreath, LiquidSpace Founder and CEO, "The events of the past two years have brought into focus the urgency of addressing the diversity, productivity, efficiency and sustainability of the workplace. We are excited to see the GSA step boldly into this hybrid workplace future and look forward to supporting them on this mission."

About LiquidSpace

LiquidSpace harnesses the power of flexible space to transform the workplace experience, giving employees the freedom and choices to work from anywhere. Our global marketplace of flexible office space combined and workplace management platform provide companies with an end-to-end, enterprise-grade SaaS solution to manage remote or distributed workplace strategies all in one place.

