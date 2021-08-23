Bird Construction Inc. Consortium Selected As Preferred Proponent For Five Alberta Schools Under DBFM Contract

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Bird Construction Inc. ("Bird") announced today that Concert-Bird Partners, a consortium comprised of Bird Capital Limited Partnership, Bird Design-Build Construction Inc., Concert Infrastructure Ltd., Ainsworth Inc., BR2 Architecture and Wright Construction Western Inc., has been selected by Alberta Infrastructure as the preferred proponent for the Design, Build, Finance, and Maintain (DBFM) contract for five Alberta high schools.

Financial close is expected in the third quarter of 2021.

Under the public-private partnership (P3) model, Concert-Bird Partners will deliver five new Alberta high schools including two in Edmonton and one in each of Blackfalds, Leduc, and Langdon. Once complete, the schools will accommodate nearly 7,000 students and will include approximately 650,000 sq. ft. of permanent structure space. Designs for the schools will include considerations for optimized building performance, energy conservation and other sustainable building features.

"Bird and Concert Infrastructure have a strong partnership and a proven track record of success in this market, including the delivery of other multi-school contracts under a similar model in Alberta and Saskatchewan. We are pleased to be considered for the opportunity to deliver such an important project that will leave a lasting and positive impact in these communities well into the future," said Mr. Teri McKibbon, President and CEO of Bird Construction Inc. "Our experienced Bird Capital team has a robust performance record in the P3 market, and this contract will further contribute to Bird's portfolio of projects with an appropriately balanced risk-reward profile."

This press release contains forward-looking information (as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation) that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information.

The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Bird Construction

Bird (TSX:BDT) is a leading Canadian construction company operating from coast-to-coast and servicing all of Canada's major markets. Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services from new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; to industrial maintenance, repair and operations services, heavy civil construction, and mine support services; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades. For over 100 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders. www.bird.ca

SOURCE Bird Construction Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/23/c1706.html