National Association for Home Care partners with National Minority Health Association to Mobilize and Vaccinate Home Health Workers in COVID-19 fight

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing the vaccination rates among home health workers is critical to slowing the spread of COVID19. The National Association for Home Care & Hospice (NAHC) in consultation with industry leaders, estimate a vaccination range of 40 percent to 90 percent depending on the company and the discipline of the caregiver. With the rise of the Delta variant, NAHC is joining forces with the National Minority Health Association (NMHA) and the Flex for Checks program in a concerted effort to increase vaccinations among homecare workers.

The Flex for Checks (www.flexforchecks.org) community-based program was developed as part of an $11.1 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) that seeks to mobilize homecare workers to increase vaccination confidence and rates in underserved communities in the fight against COVID-19. The NMHA has also enlisted to support of television personality and author, Dr. Ian Smith, as a campaign spokesperson.

"We need to be honest and recognize our shortfall in vaccinations as an industry. But as an industry, we need to come together to solve it," said Bill Dombi, President and CEO, NAHC. "This is even more of an urgent issue as the Delta variant is quickly spreading among the unvaccinated, coupled with colder winter months approaching," Dombi continued. "We are pleased to join with NMHA in this collaborative effort."

AccentCare, a leading home care provider has agreed to join in the launch by introducing Flex for Checks to its employees with a goal of 5,000 shots. "We recognize that the industry has a problem when it comes to vaccinations," said Stephan Rodgers, Chief Executive Officer of AccentCare. "Vaccination is the first line of defense against COVID-19 and we want to be part of the solution, and that's why we are aggressively encouraging our team members to get vaccinated."

The HRSA grant is part of the approximately $125 million available through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) American Rescue Plan to develop and support a community-based workforce that will serve as trusted voices in sharing information about COVID-19 vaccines, increase vaccine confidence, and address barriers to vaccination for those living in vulnerable and medically underserved communities.

The grant funding will help community-based organizations like the NMHA better mobilize frontline home health workers as trusted messengers to conduct on-the-ground outreach to educate and assist individuals in receiving reliable information about vaccinations and reward health care agency workers for helping guide consumers to receive that vaccination as well as help increase vaccination among healthcare workers.

"We are thrilled to partner with NAHC and AccentCare as we seek to get as many home care workers and people in underserved areas vaccinated as possible," said Burgess Harrison executive director of the NMHA.

"Nothing like this program has been undertaken in this manner, where homecare agencies, workers, consumers, pharmacies, and software companies come together and flex their arms in the fight of our lives against COVID-19," continued Harrison.

About NMHA. The National Minority Health Association, founded in 1988 by Dr. David L. Dalton, Chairman, and CEO, UNIVEC Conglomerate, Inc. (UNVC), achieved its initial mission of ensuring the establishment of Offices of Minority Health in all 50 states. Today the NMHA is adding to its mission and deploying new programs that utilize patient-centered, value-based care, and new ways of enhancing care to patients where they are, lowering costs, and improving outcomes for minority and underserved communities. To find out more, visit www.theNMHA.org. Become a member of the NMHA Health Equity Action Leaders network (HEAL) and join the fight for health equity. https://www.thenmha.org/donation. Help build confidence in the vaccine www.GoFundMe.com/thenmha

About National Association for Home Care & Hospice (NAHC)

The National Association for Home Care & Hospice (NAHC) is the voice of home care and hospice. NAHC represents the nation's 33,000 home care and hospice providers, along with the more than two million nurses, therapists, and aides they employ. These caregivers provide vital services to Americans who are aged, disabled, and ill. Some 12 million patients depend on home care and hospice providers, who depend on NAHC for the best in advocacy, education, and information. NAHC is a nonprofit organization that helps its members maintain the highest standards of care. To learn more, visit nahc.org.

About AccentCare, Inc.

AccentCare, Inc. is a nationwide leader in post-acute healthcare, with innovative partnerships and care models covering the full continuum from personal, non-medical care to skilled nursing, rehabilitation, palliative care, hospice, and care management. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, AccentCare has over 30,000 compassionate professionals in more than 250 locations, collectively serving over 200,000 individuals across 31 states. The company operates under regional brand names, including AccentCare, Alliance for Health, Gareda, Guardian, HRS, Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care, Sta-Home, Southeastern Health Care at Home, and Texas Home Health. AccentCare has over 60 strategic partnerships with insurance companies, physician groups, and major health systems, including joint venture companies branded as AccentCare Asante Home Health, AccentCare Fairview, AccentCare UCLA Health, AccentCare UC San Diego Health at Home, and Texas Home Health Group, an affiliation with Baylor Scott & White Health. Among its distinctions, AccentCare has a 4.5-star quality rating for legacy home health agencies, many of which have earned the HomeCare Elite distinction. All hospice and home health locations are CHAP- or Joint Commission-accredited, with designations from the We Honor Veterans program. The company's approach to care, including proprietary RightPath® disease-specific programs, leads the industry in avoidance of unplanned re-hospitalizations, faster starts of care, and quality performance. Learn more at accentcare.com.

This project is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $11.1million. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by HRSA, HHS, or the U.S. Government. For more information, please visit HRSA.gov.

