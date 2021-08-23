Rampart IC Secures First International Distribution Agreement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rampart IC, a Birmingham-based medical device company specializing in radiation shielding and orthopedic protection for catheterization labs in hospitals and medical, has signed its first international distribution agreement with Wilhelm Integrated Solutions out of Sydney, Australia. Wilhelm provides innovative technology and equipment to medical centers and clinical teams throughout Australia and New Zealand.

The Rampart M1128 is a device originally developed for interventional cardiologists (ICs). ICs

spend extended time in catheterization labs and, therefore, rank as the occupation with the

highest level of radiation exposure in the world1. ICs often face debilitating injuries resulting from the 20-30 pound lead aprons traditionally worn to reduce radiation exposure2. Sixty percent of cardiologists suffer from work-related back issues, with many physicians experiencing ruptured discs and other chronic spinal problems that often require surgery. The Rampart M1128 is now finding its way into labs of Electro Physiologists, Interventional Neurologists, and Interventional Radiologists.

The Rampart IC system is already employed by several American healthcare systems including

Ascension, Sutter Health and Northwell. The technology has also been adopted by prestigious

medical institutions like Emory University Healthcare System and the University of Alabama at

Birmingham.

"A concept designed to protect a single interventional cardiologist in Alabama is cascading to fill

a tremendous need worldwide," said Tom Livingston, Rampart IC President and COO. "We are

so excited to see this technology rapidly adopted. Rampart exists to help people who've been

injured in the lab or who fear those injuries. It's particularly appropriate for Wilhelm to become

our first international distributor, as their mission aligns with our founding purpose—to create the

best working environment for clinicians."

Rampart IC gained ISO 13485 certification earlier this year to facilitate continued growth in the

US and international markets. Rampart IC will handle direct sales within the United States, but

they are growing their distribution network for international markets.

"Wilhelm Integrated Solutions is proud to partner with Rampart IC to bring this game changing

technology to Australia and New Zealand," said Chad Wilhelm, managing director, Wilhelm

Integrated Solutions. "The team from Rampart have a wealth of experience, and their passion

for protecting the entire team aligns perfectly with Wilhelm's mission of zero harm to clinicians

and patients. Working in conjunction with Dr. Mark Sader and radiation expert Glenn Ison of St.

George Public hospital was the beginning of changing the future for all cath lab teams with full

body radiation protection with no heavy lead gowns."

"The Rampart system enables us to dramatically lower the operator's full body dose by

protecting areas that were only partially shielded with the lead apron, including the operator's

head, neck and extremities," said Glenn Ison, St. George Hospital radiation expert. "Too, it gives

us the choice to do procedures without wearing lead, still maintaining apparent safe torso dose

levels."

In addition to its own international growth, Rampart IC recently signed an agreement to sell and

distribute products in the United States for Fluke Corporation and Mavig GmbH, a leading

provider of personal protective equipment used in hospitals and medical practices.

Rampart IC is a Birmingham, Alabama-based medical device company specializing in

radiation shielding. Praised by the leading interventional cardiologists in the field, Rampart's

technologies have been adopted by prestigious health systems around the globe, including

Ascension, Sutter Health and Northwell, as well as by renowned institutions like Emory

University Healthcare System and UAB Medicine.

Visit us at rampartic.com.

