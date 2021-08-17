 Skip to main content

VIAVI Equips Picocom to Validate O-RAN Small Cell Base Stations

PRNewswire  
August 17, 2021 6:30am   Comments
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ:VIAV) today announced collaboration with technology supplier Picocom to provide complete test solutions for validation of Open RAN base station components, including chips, physical layers and protocol stack software, for small cell 5G networks compliant with O-RAN standards.

5G network deployments are now well underway worldwide. Yet, communications service providers (CSPs) are challenged to effectively meet the complex and diversified needs of many different industry use cases with macro cell sites. As an Open RAN baseband semiconductor and software specialist, Picocom is actively involved with the O-RAN ALLIANCE and Small Cell Forum (SCF) to advance Open RAN standards for intelligent, manageable and controllable small cell base stations, meeting the differentiated needs of various markets.

The VIAVI TM500 network tester, which is in use with almost every base station manufacturer worldwide, is capable of measuring the complete performance of the 5G network over multiple interfaces, including Open Fronthaul and RF through to the packet core. Picocom selected the TM500 for use in the lab to create a sophisticated and precise test environment, including comprehensive feature interactions, simulated RF and accurate replications of real-world user behavior profiles, to ensure performance of small cell base stations in O-RAN networks.

"As vendors across the industry develop open, cloud-native and disaggregated architectures, testing against user expectations of service quality is critical in order to accelerate adoption at scale," said Jonus Chen, Vice President, Greater China, VIAVI. "Industry-leading 5G network testing solutions from VIAVI, combined with Picocom's expertise in small cell base station components and software, empowers the stringent end-to-end interoperability testing and performance validation that is necessary to advance Open RAN deployments."

"The VIAVI TM500 is the ideal addition to the Picocom lab, enabling us to validate our forthcoming PC802 baseband system on a chip (SoC) in a complete 5G Open RAN system. VIAVI is the leader in base station protocol stack and performance testing – we are delighted to add such an excellent partner to our roster," said Wu Jianwei, founding team member and director of system testing at Picocom. "VIAVI products deliver on the key performance criteria we need, including strict checks against the consistency of the 3GPP specifications, an advanced product roadmap, and a stable end-to-end performance test. Our in-depth collaboration will provide the market with high-quality and stable small cell networks, and help usher in 5G industry applications." 

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ:VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viavi-equips-picocom-to-validate-o-ran-small-cell-base-stations-301356216.html

SOURCE VIAVI Solutions

