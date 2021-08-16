Noviscend Announces New Distribution Agreement with Myriad Genetics

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Noviscend Inc, a Canadian medical technology company announced today an agreement with Myriad Genetics, Inc., a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, for the distribution of its portfolio of genetic tests. Effective immediately, under this new agreement, Noviscend becomes the exclusive distributor of EndoPredict®, MyRisk®, myChoiceCDx®, GeneSight®, Prolaris®, and myRisk® - Hereditary and Single Gene Panel molecular diagnostic tests in Canada.

"For almost 10 years, Myriad Genetics has been active in Canada, making these diagnostic tests accessible to oncologists, gynecologists and pathologists, supporting them in making crucial treatment decisions for their patients," said Kostas Trakas, CEO at Noviscend Inc. "At Noviscend we look forward to continuing this legacy of service to our customers, but we will also endeavour to expand the diagnostic solutions available for Canadian patients."

Noviscend would also like to welcome Mark Hammar as Head, Diagnostic Products and Services for Noviscend Inc. As the former country leader for Myriad Genetics Canada, Mark will be a critical leader during this transition period and beyond.

About Noviscend Inc.

Established in 2019 and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, Noviscend Inc.'s mission is to acquire and commercialize innovative medical technologies and drugs in targeted therapeutic areas with high unmet needs in Canada. For more information, visit the company's website: www.noviscend.com.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and wellbeing for all, empowering individuals with vital genetic insights and enabling healthcare providers to better detect, treat and prevent disease. Myriad discovers and commercializes genetic tests that determine the risk of developing disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where critical genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit the company's website: www.myriad.com.

EndoPredict, MyRisk, myChoiceCDx, GeneSight, and Prolaris are trademarks or registered trademarks of Myriad Genetics, Inc. or its wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and foreign countries.

